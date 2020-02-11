How to delete or hide apps on your Apple TV, and free up space for new apps

You can delete apps on your Apple TV by simply selecting the apps on your homescreen and pressing a specific button on your remote.

However, apps can only be deleted on the newer Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models – on earlier Apple TV models, you can only hide apps.

In either case, deleting or hiding an app on your Apple TV will remove it from the homescreen.

Newer versions of the Apple TV let you download apps from the App Store. While this is great for customizing your device, it also means that if you download too many apps, you can slow down your system.

As such, it’s a good idea to delete apps that you aren’t using. You can do this easily on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Older Apple TV models don’t let you download or delete apps, but you can still hide apps that are pre-installed in the system.

Here’s how to do both.

How to delete apps on an Apple TV, or hide them

1. Wake your Apple TV and scroll to the app you want to delete or hide.

2. If you’re using the remote with a touchpad, press down on the center of the touchpad until the app starts to wiggle. If you’re using the aluminum or white Apple Remote (with the circle at the top), hold down the select button until it wiggles.

3. Press the Play/Pause button on your remote to open up the screen with the “Delete” or “Hide” option. Select it.

caption You can arrange folders from this menu as well. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. If you’re deleting it, another screen will come up asking if you want to delete it, and reminding you that deleting this app will erase all of its data. Click “Delete.” The app will now be deleted.

If you’ve deleted an app, you can redownload it at any time from the App Store.

If you’ve hidden an app, go into your Settings and click “Main Menu.” All the apps you’ve hidden will be there.

