How to delete books from your Kindle device when you no longer need them, in 3 different ways

caption You can delete books from your Kindle library using your Kindle device, mobile device, or computer. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It’s easy to delete books from your Kindle when you no longer need them or need to make space on your device.

To remove a book from your Kindle device or app, press down on the book cover you’d like to delete and select “Remove from Device” from the dropdown menu.

On the Kindle desktop app, right-click on the book cover instead.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Downloading Kindle books on either your app or the device allows you to read books on the go. However, your library can quickly fill up if you use it frequently, and it’s best to clear out old titles to make room for new reads.

Once you’ve finished reading a book on your Kindle, you can easily delete it in just a few easy steps.

To delete a book on your Kindle device, simply press down on the book cover that you’d like to delete. This will open a pop-up menu, tap “Remove from Device.”

The process for deleting a book on the Kindle mobile app looks almost identical, while the Kindle desktop app involves right-clicking on a book cover in your Library instead.

Here’s how to delete books on your Kindle device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete books from your Kindle using your device

1. Swipe to unlock your Kindle device. Navigate to your library, if it isn’t open to that already.

2. Press down on the cover of the book that you’d like to delete.

3. This will open a pop-up menu. Tap “Remove from Device.”

caption Remove from Device. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to delete books from your Kindle using the mobile app

1. Open the Kindle app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Open your Home tab to view your recent books, or open your Library tab at the bottom of your screen to see all of your books.

2. Press down on the book you’d like to remove.

3. Select “Remove from Device” from the pop-up menu.

caption Remove a book. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to delete books from your Kindle using a computer

1. Open the Kindle app on your Mac or PC and navigate to your Kindle library. The app will usually open to this page, but if you are currently reading a book, you’ll have to click out first.

2. Right-click on the book that you wish to delete.

3. Click “Remove from Device.”

caption Remove a book from your desktop. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: