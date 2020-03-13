How to delete Discord messages on a computer or mobile device

By
Devon Delfino, Business Insider US
-

Though you can't bulk-delete messages, it's still a fairly simple process to delete Discord messages.

caption
Though you can’t bulk-delete messages, it’s still a fairly simple process to delete Discord messages.
source
Shutterstock
  • You can quickly and easily delete a Discord message you’ve sent on the platform by going into the message’s menu.
  • However, if you instead want to bulk-delete your messages in a server or channel, you’re out of luck as there is no such a feature currently.
  • Here’s how to delete Discord messages you’ve sent, using either the desktop or mobile version of the platform.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The things you put out on the internet have a way of sticking around, and sometimes that’s not a great thing.

You do have the option to quickly and easily delete a message you’ve sent on the Discord platform – but as with anything else online, there’s always the possibility that someone else has taken a screenshot of your undesired message before you got the chance to delete it.

There is also no current method for bulk-deleting your messages on a server or channel. You can only delete message by message. So the best way to make sure you don’t say something you will regret is taking a little bit of time to consider your words before hitting send.

With that in mind, here’s how to quickly delete Discord messages (one by one):

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)

iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)

How to delete Discord messages on a computer

1. Open your Discord account and hover over the message to click on the three dots that appear in the upper-right corner.

Click on the

caption
Click on the “More” icon.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Select “Delete Message.”

Click

caption
Click “Delete Message.”
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Confirm your decision by clicking “Delete” again in the pop-up.

Confirm to delete message.

caption
Confirm to delete message.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

How to delete Discord messages on a mobile device

1. Open the Discord app and log in, if necessary.

2. Find the message you want to delete.

3. Long-tap the message.

4. Select “Delete.”

Tap

caption
Tap “Delete.”
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Tap “Delete” again to confirm your decision.

Tap to confirm.

caption
Tap to confirm.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: