How to delete Gmail contacts on a computer or mobile device

caption You might want to delete Gmail contacts to shorten an overlong list. source S3studio/Getty Images

You can easily delete Gmail contacts from a computer or mobile device.

The process to delete Gmail contacts is slightly different on an Android than an iPhone, as Android users will access their Contacts app instead of Gmail.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gmail allows users to store a contact’s name and email, as well as numerous other details like company, job title, phone number, address and birthday. You can easily delete a Gmail contact on a desktop or mobile device. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete Gmail contacts on a computer

1. Go to contacts.google.com to display your Gmail contacts. If you’re not already logged into your account, type in your username and password to access your contacts.

2. Hover over the contact that you want to delete. Their profile picture will be replaced with a blank square. Check the square to select that contact. You can select multiple contacts at the same time this way.

caption Check the box next to the contacts you would like to delete. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

3. To select (and then delete) all of your contacts, first check the box next to one contact. Then, click “Selection Actions” on the top menu and click “All.”

4. When you’ve selected everyone you want to delete, hit the “More Actions” button, which is represented by three vertical dots. Then select “Delete” from the drop-down menu.

caption Click “Delete” on the dropdown menu. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

5. Gmail will confirm that you want to delete the selected contact. Hit “Delete” to delete that person.

How to delete Gmail contacts on an iPhone

1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone.

2. Tap on your profile picture at the upper right hand corner and select “Manage your Google Account.”

caption Select “Manage your Google Account.” source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

3. On the page that opens, tap the “Menu” icon at the bottom right and select “People & sharing.”

caption Tap the “Menu” icon at the bottom. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

4. Tap “Contacts” column and select the contacts you want to delete and check the box next to their names.

caption Tap on the “Contacts” column. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

5. Tap the three-vertical-dot icon at the top and select “Delete” on the dropdown menu.

caption Tap the three-vertical-dot icon. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

How to delete Gmail contacts on an Android

1. Open up the Contacts app on your Android.

2. Tap on the contact you want to delete.

3. Select the “More” button, which is represented by three vertical dots. Then, select “Delete.”

4. Tap “Delete” again to confirm.

5. If you want to delete more than one contact at the same time, press and hold each contact, and then tap “Delete.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: