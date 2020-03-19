How to delete your Google Hangouts conversation history on a computer or mobile device

You can easily delete your Google Hangouts conversation history with another use by going into the chat settings.

You cannot, however, delete the chat history for a group; you can only leave the group.

Here’s how to delete your message history with another person on the desktop or mobile version of Hangouts.

Google Hangouts can be a solid option for keeping in touch with friends and colleagues, but sometimes you don’t necessarily want your chat history following you around.

Regardless of the reason, you can easily delete unwanted conversation histories with someone by going into the chat. Just keep in mind that it won’t work with a group chat situation as those cannot be deleted.

In that case, your best option would instead be to leave the group chat.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to delete your message history with someone on Google Hangouts.

How to delete a Google Hangouts conversation on your computer

1. Go to hangouts.google.com on your Mac or PC.

2. Select the desired chat from the sidebar.

3. Click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the chat box.

caption Click the gear. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Delete Conversation.”

caption Delete the conversation. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

How to delete a Google Hangouts conversation on your mobile device

The process is the same for both iPhone and Android users.

1. Open the Hangouts app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Select the desired conversation.

3. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of your screen.

caption Tap the three dots. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Options.”

caption Tap “Options.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Tap “Delete Conversation.”

caption Tap to delete the conversation. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Confirm your decision by selecting “Delete” when prompted.

