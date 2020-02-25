How to delete your Google Play history in 4 simple steps

caption You can delete your Google Play history to save storage for your phone. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to delete your Google Play history should you want to clear your searches from the Google Play Store.

Like most online apps, the Google Play Store has the ability to recall your previous searches as soon as you type as much as a single letter into the search bar.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One handy feature that the Google Play Store has is Google’s familiar ability to remember your app searches. This can be handy when searching for updates or looking for a specific app that is due to come out soon.

However, if you’re constantly searching for new apps, the Google Play Store’s long memory can be annoying, as it will start to slow down your searches – especially if your phone isn’t brand new. Also, if you want to keep your app searches private for whatever reason, you may find the feature disconcerting.

Luckily, if you want to delete your Google Play history, it’s about as simple as deleting the search history in your internet browser. Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete your Google Play history

1. Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device.

2. Tap the menu button in the upper left corner.

caption Tap the menu button. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. In the sidebar list, near the bottom, tap the Settings button.

caption Tap “Settings.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Under “General,” tap “Clear local search history.” There is no confirmation screen; when you tap this, your search history will be cleared.

caption Tap “Clear local search history.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: