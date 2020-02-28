How to delete Google Voice messages on a computer or mobile device

caption You can delete single messages or entire conversations in Google Voice. source OpturaDesign/Shutterstock

To delete Google Voice messages, start by accessing your Messages tab on your mobile device or computer.

You can either delete all of your messages at once or delete only certain messages in Google Voice.

Google Voice is a Google app that serves as an alternative phone number and allows you to make calls using the Internet.

Google Voice isn’t just for phone calls, either. You can also use the app to send and receive messages, the same way you text on your regular phone.

Of course, if you’re receiving or sending messages on Google Voice, it’s also important to know how to delete them.

Here’s how to delete single messages or entire conversations, from either the Google Voice mobile app, or the desktop site.

How to to delete Google Voice messages on a mobile device

1. Open the Google Voice app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap the chat box icon at the bottom of your screen to go to your Messages tab.

3. Tap on the conversation that you want to delete.

caption Navigate to the Messages tab and select your message thread. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and then select “Delete.”

caption Tap “Delete.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

If you want to delete a single message press down on the message and then select “Delete” from the pop-up menu.

caption To delete a single message, press and hold, then tap “Delete.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Tap “I Understand” in the pop-up box to confirm, then tap “Delete” again.

How to to delete Google Voice messages on a computer

1. Go to the Google Voice website on your Mac or PC. Log into your account.

2. Click the chat box icon in the left hand sidebar to go to your Messages tab.

caption Navigate to your messages. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Click the conversation that you wish to delete.

4. At the top-right of the conversation window, click the three vertical dots to bring up the Options menu and click “Delete.”

caption Click the three vertical dots to bring up Options. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

To delete a single message, Hover over the message you wish to delete and three dots will appear next to it. Click the three dots to bring up the Options menu and click “Delete.”

caption Hover over the message that you want to delete and click the three dots that appear. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. A pop-up will appear informing you that this action cannot be undone. Check the box next to “I understand,” then click “Delete.”

caption Click “Delete” again. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

