How to delete Google Voice messages on a computer or mobile device

- source
- OpturaDesign/Shutterstock
- To delete Google Voice messages, start by accessing your Messages tab on your mobile device or computer.
- You can either delete all of your messages at once or delete only certain messages in Google Voice.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Google Voice is a Google app that serves as an alternative phone number and allows you to make calls using the Internet.
Google Voice isn’t just for phone calls, either. You can also use the app to send and receive messages, the same way you text on your regular phone.
Of course, if you’re receiving or sending messages on Google Voice, it’s also important to know how to delete them.
Here’s how to delete single messages or entire conversations, from either the Google Voice mobile app, or the desktop site.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
How to to delete Google Voice messages on a mobile device
1. Open the Google Voice app on your iPhone or Android device.
2. Tap the chat box icon at the bottom of your screen to go to your Messages tab.
3. Tap on the conversation that you want to delete.
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
4. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and then select “Delete.”
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
- If you want to delete a single message press down on the message and then select “Delete” from the pop-up menu.
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
5. Tap “I Understand” in the pop-up box to confirm, then tap “Delete” again.
How to to delete Google Voice messages on a computer
1. Go to the Google Voice website on your Mac or PC. Log into your account.
2. Click the chat box icon in the left hand sidebar to go to your Messages tab.
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
3. Click the conversation that you wish to delete.
4. At the top-right of the conversation window, click the three vertical dots to bring up the Options menu and click “Delete.”
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
- To delete a single message, Hover over the message you wish to delete and three dots will appear next to it. Click the three dots to bring up the Options menu and click “Delete.”
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
5. A pop-up will appear informing you that this action cannot be undone. Check the box next to “I understand,” then click “Delete.”
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to make international calls with Google Voice on your smartphone, tablet, or computer
-
How to add credit to your Google Voice account in 2 ways, so you can make international calls
-
How to delete your Google Voice number, and what it means for your account
-
How to block a number on Google Voice on desktop or mobile
-
How to set up and listen to voicemail on Google Voice, using an Android or iPhone