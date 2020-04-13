How to delete LinkedIn messages on desktop or mobile, and clear out your inbox in 3 quick ways

caption It’s easy to delete LinkedIn messages, no matter how you use the website. source Morsa Images/Getty Images

You can delete LinkedIn messages by heading to your inbox and selecting the “Delete” option.

LinkedIn messages can be deleted through LinkedIn’s desktop website and mobile app.

LinkedIn’s messaging function is useful for connecting with members of your LinkedIn network, but sometimes it’s helpful to clear out unwanted messages.

You can delete LinkedIn messages using any internet browser on your Mac or PC, and through the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to delete LinkedIn messages on desktop

There are two ways you can delete LinkedIn messages on your Mac or PC: through the Messaging page and through the conversation window.

To delete LinkedIn messages through the Messaging page:

1. From your LinkedIn home page, click on the “Messages” icon in the navigation bar toward the top of the screen. Its icon looks like two overlapping boxes.

caption This is where all your messages are kept. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. In the left-most menu, click on the conversation you want to delete.

3. With the chosen conversation open, click on the three horizontal dots located in the top-right of the conversation header, then click “Delete.”

caption Click the three dot icon. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Click “Yes, delete” in the pop-up window.

caption Select the “Delete” option. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

To delete LinkedIn messages through the conversation window:

1. From your LinkedIn home page, click the “Messaging” bar, located on the bottom-right corner of your screen. This will open a larger window that holds all your messages.

caption Open the quick messaging menu to find the conversation you want. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Click on the conversation that you want to delete.

3. The conversation will open in a separate chat window. Click on the three horizontal dots positioned at the top-right of the window, then click “Delete.”

caption Select “Delete” from this menu. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Click “Yes, delete” in the pop-up window.

How to delete LinkedIn messages on mobile

1. Using your mobile device, open LinkedIn and tap on the messaging icon in the upper right corner. Its icon looks like two overlapping boxes.

caption Open the mobile app’s Messages menu. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Tap on the conversation you want to delete.

3. Tap on the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the screen.

caption Select the three dot icon in the top-right. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Tap “Delete conversation.”

caption Select the “Delete conversation” option. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Tap “Delete.”

