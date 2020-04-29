How to delete your Flipboard account using a computer or mobile device

caption Deleting your Flipboard account is a permanent action. source OpturaDesign/Shutterstock

You can delete your Flipboard account on the mobile app or on your desktop by accessing the settings menu on your profile.

To delete your account on either device, you’ll have to enter your username and password to confirm the change.

When you delete your Flipboard account, your entire user profile will vanish from the service, but Flipboard may keep some history of your account activity in a non-personally identifiable form.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sometimes deleting a Flipboard magazine isn’t enough. Whether you’ve opted to get your news from somewhere else, or have discovered you actually have more than one account, deleting your account on the social news service can be a quick and easy process.

You can delete your Flipboard account directly on the mobile app or by visiting the Flipboard site through a browser. Both methods are simple to follow, though they’ll look slightly different depending on the device you are using.

Apple or Android phone and tablet Flipboard users will need to access their settings menu on their profile page. If you decide to delete your Flipboard account through your desktop, it’s one less step.

Regardless of the device, you will need to have your username and password on hand to confirm the deletion. Deleting your account will remove all of your magazines and followers, and you’ll have to start from scratch if you ever decide to make a new account.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete your Flipboard account on the mobile app

1. Open the Flipboard app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap the profile icon at the bottom.

caption You can access your profile through the app’s bottom menu bar to the right of the Notifications bell. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap the gear icon in the upper right to open your settings.

4. Tap “Edit Profile.”

caption From the Settings menu you can adjust text size and push notifications, and update things like your blocked list and profile. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. On iPhones, tap “Delete Account.” Android users will need to select “More Settings” before reaching a menu with the “Delete Account” option.

caption Deleting your Flipboard account is a permanent action that can’t be undone. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Submit your username and password to complete the process.

caption To confirm your account deletion, you will need to have your username and password on hand. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to delete your Flipboard account on a computer

1. Go to Flipboard.com in a web browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Click your profile picture in the upper right-hand corner of the webpage.

3. Select “Settings.”

caption This dropdown appears after you click on your Flipboard profile picture. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Choose “Delete account.”

caption You need to scroll to the bottom of your profile page to view the “Delete Account” link. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Submit your username and password to complete the process.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: