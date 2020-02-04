How to delete your Pandora account on desktop or mobile, and erase all of your stations and data

caption It should only take a minute to delete your Pandora account. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to delete your Pandora account on both the mobile app and the desktop website.

To delete your Pandora account, you’ll need to open up your account’s settings page.

If you find yourself no longer using your Pandora account, you can easily delete your account in a few simple steps.

Pandora warns that upon deleting your account, you’ll lose all of the stations you’ve created. Though you can create a new account at any time, you’ll be unable to recover any of your previous data.

Also, if you have a Pandora Plus or Pandora Premium account, you should cancel that subscription before deleting your account. Otherwise, you may still receive bills.

The steps to delete an account look almost identical on both the desktop website, and the mobile app for iPhone and Android. Both involve accessing your account details and locating the “Delete Account” option.

Here’s how to do both.

How to delete your Pandora account on a desktop

1. Open the Pandora website on your Mac or PC, using your browser of choice.

2. Click on your profile picture in the upper-right corner. If you don’t have a picture attached to your account, your icon will be your initials in a circle.

3. Click “Settings.”

caption Open your account’s settings. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will bring you directly to your “Account” page. Scroll down to the very bottom of the page and click “Delete Pandora Account.” You may be prompted to enter your password to confirm.

caption Click “Delete Pandora Account.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Once you confirm, your account will be closed. You’ll receive an email telling you that it’s been cancelled.

How to delete your Pandora account in the mobile app

1. Open the Pandora app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Select the “Profile” tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner to open your Settings.

caption Tap the gear to open the settings page. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap the “Account” tab on the next screen. It’ll be the first option in the list.

caption Tap “Account.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. This will bring you to your account details. Tap “Delete Account” at the bottom of the screen.

caption Select the “Delete Account” option. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Once you confirm that you want to delete your account, it’ll be terminated, and you’ll receive an email saying so.

