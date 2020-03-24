How to delete photos from your Google Hangouts profile in 4 simple steps

You can easily delete photos from Google Hangouts, but note that the other people in your group may still have access to them.

Google Hangouts allows you to share your photos with friends in the same group.

When you open a Google Hangouts with friends, you can share photos with each other using the platform.

All of the photos and videos that you share will be available in the Google album archive. From here, you can download and delete photos. Here’s how:

How to delete photos from Google Hangouts

1. Go to get.google.com/albumarchive in a browser on your Mac or PC to access your album archive. Make sure you’re logged into your Google account.

2. Select the album with the photo that you want to delete.

3. Click on the photo that you want to delete to open it. Select the three vertical dots at the top right corner to access more options.

4. If it’s an option, select “Delete Photo”; or, if you’d like to delete an entire album, select “Delete album.” Note that even if you delete an album, the person you shared it with may still have downloaded a copy.

If you don’t see the “Delete Photo” option, select “Manage in Google Photos” from the drop down menu. (Your personal Google photos and the ones you share in Hangouts are all stored in the Google album archive.)

caption Select “Manage in Google Photos” on the dropdown menu. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

This will open Google Photos. Select the three dots at the top of the screen again, and then select “Move to trash” to delete the photo.

caption Move photo to trash. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

