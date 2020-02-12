How to delete a playlist on Apple Music on desktop or mobile in 3 simple steps

caption You can delete a playlist on Apple Music with a few clicks or taps. source mirtmirt/Shutterstock

It’s easy to delete a playlist on Apple Music on any device if you’re tired of listening to the same music.

Deleting a playlist will not automatically delete all the songs in the list on Apple Music.

There are times when you simply want to delete a playlist on Apple Music.

Maybe your pump-up mix is no longer giving you the push during your workout or maybe you want to swap out the glum breakup songs for some happier new love jams.

Whatever the reason, you can easily delete a playlist on Apple Music on your computer or mobile device.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete a playlist on Apple Music on a computer

1. Open the Music app on your Mac and click on the playlist to be deleted on the left-hand side of the window.

2. Right click and select “Delete” or simply hit “delete” on your keyboard.

3. Confirm to delete by selecting “Delete Playlist,” and select “Move to Trash.”

How to delete a playlist on Apple Music on a mobile device

1. Open the Music app and tap “Playlists.”

caption Tap “Playlists” to select the playlist you want to delete. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Tap and hold on the playlist to be deleted, then tap “Delete from Library.”

3. Tap “Delete Playlist” to confirm.

