How to delete your Postmates account and erase your personal data

If you want to delete your Postmates account, you’re going to have to put in a little more effort than just tapping a few buttons.

In order to delete your Postmates account, you’ll need to submit a service request online.

Do you have way too many food delivery apps on your phone? Maybe you downloaded a bunch, but only really use two; or maybe you just don’t want your information on that many platforms and want to narrow it down.

Regardless, if you want to delete your Postmates account, you can do so at any time. However, it’s an involved process.

Deleting your Postmates account isn’t as simple as just tapping a few buttons in the app – you have to make a request for them to delete it.

Here’s how to delete your Postmates account, which can be done using any internet browser on a Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android device.

How to delete your Postmates account

1. Go to the Postmates support page in any internet browser and click “Account” in the list that appears.

caption Select the “Account” option. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. Click “Delete account.”

caption Open the “Delete Account” menu. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. A form will appear, asking for your personal information and why you want to delete your account. Fill out the full form. When you’re satisfied with your answers, scroll to the bottom and click “Report Issue.”

caption Fill in the form then select “Report issue.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

A member of the Postmates team will get back to you through your email. Communicate with them to finish closing your account.

