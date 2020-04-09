caption You can delete your Strava account with a few clicks on your computer. source Strava

It’s easy to delete your Strava account if you no longer use the fitness platform.

After you delete your Strava account, you can request your data archive, so all the information amassed about your fitness progress won’t disappear.

A little less than two years ago, I ran a 40k over the Swiss border and down into the French mountain town of Chamonix. It was not easy. In preparing for the race, one of the tools I used was Strava, an app that can help runners, cyclists, or rowers track their progress in their preferred sport, set goals and plan routes.

After the alpine adventure, I realized I had completely stopped using the platform, though, so I got rid of it. While Strava is inarguably useful for many a sportsperson, if you don’t use it, get rid of it because you don’t want to compromise your personal info, not to mention your whereabouts and movement.

It’s easy to delete your Strava account. Here’s how.

How to delete Strava account

1. Go to Strava.com and log into your account.

2. Click on your profile image at the top right corner and click “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

3. Click “My Account” and click the orange box that says “Get Started” under “Download or Delete Your Account.”

caption Click “Get Started” to delete your account. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Request your data archive (if you wish) and then check the box about your archive and hit “Request Account Deletion.”

5. Go to your email and find the deletion confirmation email, and hit the link within, then confirm your choice on the site that loads.

caption You cannot re-open a deleted Strava account; you’ll have to start from scratch if you change your mind later. source Steven John/Business Insider

And finally, with that, your Strava account is deleted.

