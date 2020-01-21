How to delete a WhatsApp group using your iPhone or Android device

caption Deleting a WhatsApp group on your mobile phone requires you to first remove each person from the group. source Reuters

You can only delete a WhatsApp group that you created yourself or that you are the admin of.

WhatsApp groups are a great way to loop a number of people into one conversation, making it easy to share plans, photos, and chat.

Deleting a WhatsApp group requires you to remove each member one-by-one, and then exit the group yourself.

WhatsApp is all about bringing people together, and there’s no better way to do that than by creating a WhatsApp group. WhatsApp groups make it easy for you to exchange group messages, swap photos, lock in plans, and communicate important information regarding your workplace, school, or community.

But as with all things in life, sometimes there comes a time for a WhatsApp group to go away. Deleting a WhatsApp app group is a multi-step process, but unless it’s a massive group, it’s not that complicated or time consuming.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete a WhatsApp group

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and tap “Chats,” then tap on the group that you want to delete.

2. Tap the word “Group” at the top of the screen.

caption Tap “Group.” source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Scroll down and tap on a name in the group, then tap “Remove from Group” then “Remove” to confirm.

caption You can exit a WhatsApp group created by someone else, though the rest of the group will continue on. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Repeat the same removal steps with each group member.

5. Once all members have been removed, choose “Exit Group” yourself.

caption If you exit a WhatsApp group you created, another participant is chosen at random to become its admin. source Steven John/Business Insider

6. You will now see the option to “Delete Group.” Tap it, then confirm it.

