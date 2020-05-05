How to disconnect Spotify from your Alexa speaker, and stop sharing data between your accounts

caption It should only take a moment to disconnect Spotify from Alexa. source Tech Insider/Dave Smith

You can disconnect Spotify from Alexa through the Alexa app, or from Spotify’s website.

Having your Spotify account connected to Alexa lets you listen to music from any Amazon Echo device.

If you disconnect Spotify from Alexa, you can always reconnect again at a later time.

If you use your Spotify account with Alexa to play music on your Amazon Echo smart device, you may eventually need to disconnect the account.

This might be to temporarily troubleshoot a problem, or permanently because you’re closing your Spotify account. Either way, there are two easy ways to disconnect Spotify from Alexa.

Here’s how to disconnect Spotify using the Alexa app for iPhone and Android devices, or through the Spotify website on your Mac or PC.

How to disconnect Spotify from Alexa using the Alexa app

1. Open the Alexa mobile app on your iPhone or Android device, and tap the menu icon at the top left (it looks like three horizontal lines).

2. Tap “Settings.”

caption Open the Alexa app and go to “Settings.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Music & Podcasts.”

4. The Music & Podcasts page lists all the services currently connected to your Alexa (and lets you link new services as well). Find “Spotify” in the list and tap it.

caption The Music & Podcasts page lists all the apps and services you have connected to your Alexa. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. On the Spotify details page, tap “Disable Skill” and confirm your choice.

caption Disabling the skill disconnects Spotify from Alexa. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to disconnect Spotify from Alexa using the Spotify web page

1. In a web browser on your Mac or PC, go to the Spotify website and log into your account.

2. Click “Profile” in the upper-right corner and then click “Account.”

caption Go to your Spotify account settings to disconnect it from Alexa. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. In the list on the left, click “Apps.”

4. Find “Alexa” in the list of apps with access to your Spotify information, and then click “Remove Access.” Confirm your choice.

caption You can remove access to any device or service that’s using your Spotify account. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If you’ve disconnected your Spotify account from Alexa, but later decide that you want to reconnect it, you can do so at any time. Check out our article, “How to connect your Spotify account to Alexa on your Amazon smart speaker,” for more information.

