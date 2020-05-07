How to add a countdown to your Instagram story and announce events

caption You can do a countdown on Instagram by accessing this menu in a story. source SpicyTruffel/iStock/Getty Images

You can add a countdown to your Instagram story after capturing a new photo or video, or selecting one from your photo library and setting it as your background.

To add a countdown to your Instagram story, tap the square smiley face button – used to add gifs, stickers, and more – at the top of the screen, or swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the same menu.

Any countdown you add to a published Instagram story will be saved and available to reuse in the future.

Whether it’s a birthday celebration, a friend’s wedding, or an upcoming family vacation, you may want to make a countdown to tell your Instagram followers about your next big calendar event.

Unfortunately, you can only add countdowns to Instagram stories. However, you can customize them along with the rest of the post by changing the countdown color and giving your ticker a title. Once you create a countdown, Instagram will save it, making it available for reuse later on.

Here’s how to do it.

How to add a countdown on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Swipe to the right to add a photo or video to your story.

3. Use the capture button to take a photo or video.

caption You can also tap the small square in the lower left-hand corner to upload a photo or video you’ve already saved. source Abbey White/Business Insider

4. Once your background for the countdown is set, tap the square smiley face icon in the top menu bar.

caption This will open the story menu where you can add gifs, stickers, and more to your Instagram story. source Abbey White/Business Insider

5. Scroll and tap the “Countdown” option.

caption The countdown for Instagram stories appears almost like a white calendar icon with purple text. source Abbey White/Business Insider

6. Tap “Countdown name” and enter the title of your Countdown.

caption There is no character minimum on your Instagram story Countdown title. source Abbey White/Business Insider

7. If you’ve previously created countdowns, they will appear in a pop-up box. Select which one you want to use.

caption You can tap the three dots icon in the upper-right of any previously made Countdown to delete it. source Abbey White/Business Insider

8. Toggle the “All Day” button to set a general date or exact date and time.

caption Your Countdown counter will update based on which option you choose. source Abbey White/Business Insider

9. Tap the circular color palette at the top of your story screen to change the color of the countdown.

caption Continuously tap to view all of the solid and gradient color options for the countdown. source Abbey White/Business Insider

10. Tap “Done” in the upper right-hand corner.

11. Once back on the story draft, use two fingers to resize the countdown and reposition it on your story.

caption Add filters, text, or stickers to finalize your story. source Abbey White/Business Insider

12. Tap “Your Story” or “Close Friends” to post the Instagram story featuring your countdown.

caption You can also send your story post to specific people using the “Send To” option on the bottom of the screen. source Abbey White/Business Insider

