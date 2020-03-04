How to download an email, thread, or attachment from Gmail

caption You can download an email or attachment from Gmail and save them to your computer. source Getty Images

You can download an email from Gmail, or entire email threads, and save them to your computer.

You can also download and save email attachments from your emails in Gmail.

Downloaded messages and attachments are usually saved in your device’s Downloads folder, where they can be easily accessed.

Gmail is popular in large part due to its ease of use. In just a few simple steps, anyone can download an email or attachment.

Check out this quick tutorial to learn how to do it.

How to download an email from Gmail

1. Open Gmail on your Mac or PC, and log in, if you haven’t already.

2. Click on the email that you want to download.

3. Click on the three vertical dots in the top-right.

caption Click on the three dots in the top-right corner. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. In the dropdown menu, click on “Download message.”

caption Click on “Download message.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

This will download the email as a web page and usually save it in your device’s Downloads folder.

How to download an email attachment from Gmail

If you don’t want to download an entire email, but just want to save the email’s attachment, follow the steps below.

1. Open Gmail on your Mac or PC, and log in, if prompted.

2. Click on the email that includes the attachment that you want to download.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the email, where the attachments are located.

4. Hover your cursor over the attachment that you want to download, and click on the downward-pointing arrow icon.

caption Click on the download icon. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

This will download the email attachment, instead of the message itself.

Note that you may have to select a program to view the attachment in if you have never opened an attachment of that file type before.

