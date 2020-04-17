How to download your resume from your LinkedIn profile in 4 simple steps

caption You can download your resume from LinkedIn to save a copy for yourself. source Getty Images

You can easily download your resume from your LinkedIn profile to print out a copy or save it to your computer.

LinkedIn allows you to download your profile in the format of a resume to save yourself time from further editing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LinkedIn offers many features to optimize your professional networking opportunities.

One of the best ways to take advantage of LinkedIn is to download your LinkedIn profile as a resume, eliminating the stress and time it takes to craft the perfect resume on top of your already-immaculate LinkedIn profile.

It’s even easier than it sounds to download your resume from LinkedIn.

Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to download resume from LinkedIn

1. From your LinkedIn home page in a web browser on your Mac or PC, click on your name or profile icon.

2. Click on “More…,” then “Save to PDF” in the drop-down menu.

caption Click “Save too PDF.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. The resume will appear as a PDF file download in the bottom of your internet browser’s window. Click on the file to open it.

caption Click on the file you downloaded. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Your resume will appear in a new tab. From here, you can print the document by clicking the Print icon in the upper right corner (represented by the image of a printer), or save it to your computer by clicking the Download icon next to the Print icon (represented by a downward-facing arrow and horizontal line).

caption You can view your LinkedIn profile as a resume. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

If you chose to save your resume, type in a name for the file and click “Save.” The document will be saved as a PDF by default unless you change the file type by clicking on the drop-down menu next to “Save as type:” and select a different file type.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: