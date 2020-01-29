How to download a Spotify playlist and listen to music without an internet connection

caption You’ll need a Spotify Premium account to download a Spotify playlist. source Reuters

You can download a Spotify playlist and listen to the music in it when you don’t have an internet connection.

Once you download a Spotify playlist, the songs on it will be saved locally to your phone, tablet, or computer’s hard drive.

You can unsave a Spotify playlist at any time.

One of Spotify’s best features is its ability to hold countless playlists, filled with your favorite music from their library of more than 50 million songs.

Not only that, but if you happen to be headed somewhere with no internet service, you can download your Spotify playlists so that they’re still playable even when you’re offline.

However, you’ll need to be a Spotify Premium member. And of course, you’ll need to remember to download your playlists before you lose internet access.

Downloading a Spotify playlist saves the music files locally to your phone, tablet, or computer, so that you can listen at any time without needing an internet connection. Downloading a playlist on one device won’t download it on any other – you’ll need to download on every playlist individually.

Here’s how to do it on your computer or phone.

How to download a Spotify playlist on Mac or PC

1. After opening your Spotify desktop app, look for the name of the playlist you want to download in the “Playlists” section on the left-hand side of your screen.

2. Toggle the “Download” button on to begin downloading your music. You’ll know this option is enabled because the switch will turn green.

caption Click the “Download” toggle. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Once the download is complete, a small green symbol will appear next to the playlist’s name in the sidebar, and you’ll be able to play the songs in your playlist even when offline.

How to download a Spotify playlist on iPhone or Android

1. Open Spotify on your phone.

2. Tap “My Library” and then tap on the playlist you want to download.

3. Toggle the lever next to the “Download” option on. You’ll know you’ve enabled it when it turns green.

caption The toggle switch will turn green when it’s activated. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Once the download is complete, a small green symbol will appear next to the playlist’s name in your library, and you’ll be able to play the songs in your playlist even when offline.

