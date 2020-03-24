How to download Zoom on your Mac computer so you can host meetings and keep track of your calls

caption You can download the Zoom app on your Mac computer. source Zoom

It’s easy to download Zoom on your Mac computer for desktop use.

The Zoom website automatically begins the download the first time you try to join or start a meeting online.

You can manually download the latest version of Zoom by visiting the Zoom Download Center.

Using Zoom on your Mac gives you access to more space and capabilities than the mobile version.

While some people may choose to use Zoom on-the-go using the mobile app, many may want to download the video platform for their Mac desktop or laptop.

Using Zoom on a desktop allows for more screen space and viewing options for meetings and recordings.

Zoom’s website settings are already programmed to begin automatically downloading the desktop app once you first try to host or join a meeting with a Meeting ID.

However, you can also manually download the app by heading to Zoom Download Center and selecting “Zoom Client for Meetings.”

Once the download begins, it takes only a few steps to complete the process.

You’ll quickly find yourself at the login page, where you can sign in or sign up for the program.

Once you have it downloaded, you can access your new app at any time in the Mac Launchpad.

Here’s how to download Zoom.

How to download Zoom on your Mac

If you’ve never used Zoom before, clicking an invitation link or heading to the main Zoom website to join a meeting will automatically prompt the app download.

You don’t need to set up an account to join a meeting, and Zoom will begin the download regardless, so just enter the Meeting ID in the app.

Skip the first four or five steps if Zoom automatically downloads. If the download fails or you want to do it manually, follow these steps to add the Zoom app to your Mac.

1. Open the Zoom Download Center in your preferred internet browser. You can find this by entering https://zoom.us/download.

2. Click the blue “Download” button below “Zoom Client for Meetings.” This is the basic Zoom app for Mac computers.

caption Find Zoom Client. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Depending on your browser settings, this will open a pop-up confirming that you want to allow downloads from the website. Click “Allow” if prompted.

caption Allow the download. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will immediately begin the download. Click in your downloads spot, which on Safari and Google Chrome is found in the top-right corner.

5. Double click to open the download.

caption Find the Zoom download. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. This will kickstart the installation process. Click “Continue” on the “Install Zoom” pop-up on your desktop. Click “Continue” again if prompted.

caption Install Zoom. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Zoom should finish downloading fairly quickly. You should now be face-to-face with the login screen. Enter a Meeting ID to join an ongoing meeting, or sign in or sign up at this time.

caption Zoom for Mac. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

