How to email a folder in Gmail by attaching it as a ZIP file or using Google Drive

- source
- Jarretera/Shutterstock
- You can email a folder in Gmail by first zipping it on your computer and then attaching the ZIP file containing the folder to your email.
- Even if you’re attaching a ZIP file, all attachments in Gmail have to be less than 25 MB.
- Alternatively, you could opt to include a link to a Google Drive folder in your email to simplify the process or get around the file size limitations.
If you’ve ever tried to attach a folder to an email in Gmail, you probably felt somewhat confused and frustrated.
Unfortunately, you can’t directly upload folders as attachments in Gmail, but if you compress the folder into a ZIP file, you can attach it.
Just be aware that if your attachment is larger than 25 MB, you’ll have to use an alternative method, such as a link to a Google Drive folder.
How to email a folder in Gmail
To add a folder that’s less than 25 MB as an attachment, you need to create a ZIP file first.
1. Navigate to where the folder is located on your computer and compress the folder into a ZIP file on your Mac or Windows PC.
- source
- Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider
2. Open Gmail and log in, if needed.
3. Open your email draft, or click the plus sign in the top-left corner to create a new email and fill out the required information, such as recipient, subject line, and any necessary body text.
- source
- Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider
4. Drag the ZIP file into the message box, or click the paperclip icon at the bottom and select the file from your computer.
- source
- Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider
If you discover that your ZIP file is too large, you can instead upload the files to a folder within Google Drive.
Then, it would simply be a matter of selecting the Google Drive icon from your email’s bottom toolbar and selecting that folder.
Keep in mind that this would be a link to the folder, not an attachment.
