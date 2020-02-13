How to enable cookies in a Firefox browser on your PC or Mac computer

caption There are a few ways you can enable cookies in a Firefox browser. source PixieMe/Shutterstock

You can easily enable cookies in your Firefox browser’s preferences.

Some websites require the use of cookies to function properly, and you may need to alter your settings to access the site.

If your current Firefox settings block cookies, it’s easy to enable them in your browser preferences.

In the Preferences menu, you’ll want to make sure your tracking protection is set to the “Standard” option as opposed to “Strict.” This default setting allows the use of cookies, with the exception of trackers. You can also opt for custom settings, as long as you uncheck the appropriate box.

Some websites require the use of cookies to function, and you may need to alter your settings if it says cookies are blocked to properly access the site. Cookies are personal information stored by a website – and Firefox stores them all in a single file.

Here’s how to enable them.

How to enable cookies in a Firefox browser

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the menu button in the upper right hand corner of the browser. This appears as three lines.

3. Click “Preferences.” This option is located next to a gear symbol. You can also open this menu by using the COMMAND + COMMA shortcut on a Mac.

caption Open “Preferences.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Click on the “Privacy & Security” tab on the left hand side.

5. You should immediately see the “Browser Privacy” section and “Enhanced Tracking Protection” subsection at the top of the page. Make sure “Standard” is selected, as this setting allows all cookies with the exception of trackers.

caption Choose the “Standard” setting. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. You can also select the “Custom” setting, where you can further enable the use of cookies. Uncheck the box next to the option to disallow cookies – this appears as a cookie icon with a slash mark through it.

caption Uncheck the box next to “Cookies” to allow them in this setting. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

