How to enable cookies in a Microsoft Edge browser on your PC or Mac computer

To enable cookies in Microsoft Edge, you’ll need to head to your browser’s “Site permissions” page.

Cookies should be enabled in Microsoft Edge by default, but you can always turn them back on if they’ve been disabled.

Cookies store data from every website you visit, and are helpful if you visit the same sites often.

Cookies are helpful bits of data that help you browse the internet. With cookies enabled, websites will keep you logged into your accounts, save your preferences, and more.

By default, Microsoft Edge should allow cookies on every page that uses them. If cookies have been disabled, though, it’s a simple process to re-enable them.

Here’s how to enable cookies in Microsoft Edge, using the app for both Windows and Mac computers.

How to enable cookies in Microsoft Edge

1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac or PC, and type or paste “edge://settings/content” (without the quotes) into your address bar. Go to it.

2. At the top of the “Site permissions” page, click “Cookies and site data.”

caption You should see this list of options. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. This will bring you to a page full of settings. Click the first toggle, labeled “Allow sites to save and read cookie data (recommended)” so the toggle is on the right and turns blue.

caption You can edit other cookie settings on this page as well. source Ross James/Business Insider

On this same page, you can specify certain sites that aren’t allowed to save cookies, as well as clear out cookies that your browser has saved.

If you’re looking to clear all your cookies at once, check out our article, “How to clear your cookies on a Microsoft Edge browser to help it run more efficiently.”

