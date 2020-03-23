9 ways to experience the magic of Disney theme parks when you can’t actually visit

caption There are still ways to experience the magic of Disney theme parks from home. source Disney Parks

More than 367,000 people across the world have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 16,100 who died after becoming ill.

As a result of the pandemic, every Disney theme park in the world has been temporarily closed.

However, there are still ways to experience the magic of Disney theme parks from home.

Not only can you take virtual tours of rides and attractions, but you can also replicate some of Disney’s classic recipes using common ingredients.

In response to the global spread of coronavirus, Disney has temporarily closed its theme parks around the world.

As a result, thousands have been forced to cancel their vacations and put away their annual passes for the time being. However, it’s not all bad news for Disney fans. As it turns out, there are actually numerous ways to experience Disney magic from home.

From watching virtual park tours to recreating Disney’s classic dishes, here are some ideas.

Use household objects to recreate your favorite Disney rides at home.

caption Jess Siswick recreates Soarin’ in a video she later posted on Twitter. source Jess Siswick

Though many fans were devastated by the temporary closure of Disney theme parks, one woman turned her cancelled trip into a chance to get creative. Jess Siswick, who lives in Washington, began posting videos of herself recreating rides like Soarin’ and The Haunted Mansion on Twitter using the hashtag #HomemadeDisney.

Now, she’s encouraging others to do the same. Speaking to Insider, Siswick said all you need to recreate Disney attractions at home is to “focus on the details” that make trips to the theme parks so magical. For example, she used colored lights to recreate the eerie aesthetic of The Haunted Mansion, and a rolling chair to mirror the flying seats of Soarin’.

Virtually stroll through the parks by watching tours on YouTube.

caption iThemePark has shared tours of numerous Disney properties on YouTube. source iThemePark/YouTube

Whether you’re a diehard Disney World fan or a frequent Disneyland visitor, tours of both locations are available to watch on YouTube. Channels like iThemePark have filmed extensive walk-throughs, which take viewers everywhere from parking lots to fan-favorite rides.

These virtual tours also provide the opportunity to tour parks you’ve never visited. For example, you can get a sense of what Disneyland Paris is like, or take a digital stroll through Hong Kong Disney Resort.

You can also relive your favorite rides, parades, and firework shows online.

caption A view of Disneyland’s newest parade, which is available to watch on YouTube. source FIVE FIRES/YouTube

Nothing beats watching Disney firework shows at night, or catching a parade in between rides. However, streaming the performances online might be the next best thing. On YouTube, Disney fans can find recordings of just about all of them, from new parades to old light shows.

Of course, fan-favorite rides are also available to view on YouTube. You can virtually “ride” the newest attractions, like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, or get nostalgic for attractions that no longer exist, like the Studio Backlot Tour.

Learn about the history of Disney theme parks through the company’s official YouTube channel.

caption Disney has been uploading YouTube videos about its theme parks since 2008. source Disney Parks/YouTube

At the time of writing, the Disney Parks YouTube channel is used mainly to promote new attractions and share interviews with celebrities. A few years ago, however, the channel focused on sharing the history of Disney theme parks.

Thankfully, these videos are still available to watch, and are perfect to help you pass the time while social distancing. For example, you can learn about Magic Kingdom’s opening day, or watch a video about how the park’s famous candy canes are made.

Use ingredients you already have at home to recreate your favorite Disney snacks.

caption Mickey-shaped waffles are available at both Disney World and Disneyland. source Insider

Disney theme parks are known for selling iconic dishes, like Mickey-shaped ice cream, turkey legs, and Dole whip. Though these treats might taste best while at the parks, many of them can be made at home.

If you need some inspiration, check out blogs like Picky Palette, which offers numerous recipes to help you mirror Disney’s classic eats, including Mickey-shaped waffles and beignets.

Spend some time scrolling through photos of Disney parks on Instagram.

caption Disney-related hashtags often yield thousands, if not millions, of results. source Instagram

At the time of writing, the #DisneyWorld hashtag on Instagram yields more than 12 million results. #Disneyland brings even more, with over 26 million posts. By searching either tag or other park-related phrases, you could easily spend an hour or two just looking at posts from other Disney fans.

You could also search for new Disney accounts to follow. The Disney Food Blog, for example, often shares photos and information about the park’s latest snacks, and Character Central documents all the characters you can meet in the parks.

If you’re looking for an educational Disney experience, check out Imagineering in a Box.

caption Imagineering in a Box can be found on the Khan Academy website. source Khan Academy

On Wednesday, Disney reminded fans that it partnered with Khan Academy back in 2019 to create online classes called Imagineering in a Box. The course is meant to teach viewers the ins and outs of creating Disney theme parks through videos and activities, which detail everything from designing attractions to “bringing characters to life.”

The courses are free, and can be found here.

Disney Plus offers numerous shows about Disney theme parks.

caption At the time of writing, two seasons of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings are streaming. source Disney Plus

A vintage option, for example, is “Disneyland Around the Seasons,” which was released in 1967 and features Walt Disney as the host. There are also more modern programs, including “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” and “One Day at Disney (Shorts).”

You can still shop for theme-park merchandise online.

caption The Shop Disney website offers everything from apparel to park souvenirs. source Shop Disney

Though Disney has temporarily closed its stores around the country, the retailer’s online website is still up and running at the time of writing. Through Shop Disney, fans can purchase everything from apparel to park souvenirs, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears.