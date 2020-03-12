How to factory reset your Amazon Echo using the Alexa app or your device

caption How you factory reset your Amazon Echo device will vary depending on which model you own. source Shutterstock

You can factory reset your Amazon Echo using the Amazon Alexa app or the physical device itself.

Quickly unplugging and restarting an Amazon Echo can usually jog a nonresponsive or malfunctioning device back to proper working order, while in some cases a full factory reset might be needed to restore to proper function.

If you are going to sell, donate, or trade your Echo, it’s a good idea to factory reset your device to protect potentially sensitive personal data.

So Alexa’s not pulling her weight when you ask her to play “Africa” by Toto or turn on the lights in the downstairs bathroom, ey? No problem! A quick reset should restore your Amazon Echo to proper working order, and with none of your settings, preferences, or connected devices forgotten.

Just unplug your Echo, wait a moment, then plug it back in and power it back on.

If a simple restart doesn’t fix the glitches or issues you’re having with your Echo, or if you’re getting rid of it, then it might be time for a factory reset.

How to factory reset your Amazon Echo

The steps to physically factory reset an Echo are slightly different for each model, so let’s take them one by one.

On the first generation Echo, you’ll have to stick a paperclip or earring into the small hole on the back of the device to reset it.

To factory reset other generations of the Echo, press and hold the microphone off and volume down buttons simultaneously for 20 seconds, at which point the light should turn orange, indicating success. You can also use this method to reset the second generation Echo Dot.

caption Press and hold the two buttons until the light turns orange. source Amazon

To reset a third generation Echo Dot, hold the “Action” button in the top-right for 25 seconds.

caption Hold the “Action” button. source Amazon

To reset an Amazon Echo Show, press and hold the mute and volume down buttons for 15 seconds until the Amazon logo appears on the screen.

caption Hold the mute and volume down buttons. source Amazon

How to factory reset your Amazon Echo using the Alexa app

1. Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android, then go to “Devices.”

2. Tap “Echo & Alexa,” and then choose which Echo you want to wipe clean.

3. Scroll down and tap “Factory Reset” and then confirm your choice.

