20 products and apps we swear by to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up well-rested

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Anyone who has ever walked into school or work coming off of a bad night of sleep can understand that rest is critical. It affects your emotional, mental, and physical health and helps you function in everyday life.

Beyond anecdotal examples, research backs this up. Sleep deprivation and poor sleep quality affect concentration, memory, and decision-making. They can cause feelings of anxiety, irritability, and impulsiveness (and this effect is worse for younger adults than older adults), and they’re also linked to disorders like high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

So what’s an easy way to fall asleep faster, stay asleep, and have a better night’s sleep overall?

“Build a routine,” says Dr. Benjamin Smarr, assistant professor at the University of California San Diego who specializes in neuroscience and sleep science and a member of Reverie’s Sleep Advisory Board. “Sleep is very complicated and requires many parts of your brain and body to agree. So the more familiar your pre-sleep routine is, the more likely all those parts will line up.”

Everyone has their own little tricks to help them achieve this ideal sleeping state, so I asked the rest of the Insider Reviews team to share the products that they’ve built into their nightly routines.

It’s not surprising that many of their essential products are the ones directly related to sleeping: pillows and comforters, for example. Apps and accessories also help our team out, whether they fill the air with soothing scents and sounds or contribute to overall comfort and coziness.

But if you’re experiencing serious sleep disturbances that are consistently impacting your life, the following solutions may not be adequate and you should consider consulting a specialist. Dr. Azizi Seixas, an assistant professor at the NYU School of Medicine whose research focuses on sleep disparities, says, “If these disturbances occur for longer than a month, then the person should seek professional help. Another sign that suggests immediate intervention is needed is if the person feels physically sick as a result of sleep disturbances.”

Here are 20 products and apps the Reviews team uses to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up well-rested:

A convenient pillow spray you can bring anywhere

source Amazon

I’ve lent this spray out to friends, roommates, and family to help them sleep, and I’ve always had trouble getting it back from them. The power blend of lavender, vetivert, and chamomile is unbelievably soothing, and it helps set up a sleep routine for me that signifies to my body it’s time to relax. -Mara Leighton, senior reporter

A travel pillow so you can finally fall asleep on your flight

source Amazon

At first glance, the Trtl pillow looks nothing like a pillow. It seems more like a scarf or blanket, and in some ways, that’s actually what it is. A soft, lightweight fleece wrap hides and cushions a plastic neck support on one side, which rests on either shoulder or your chest to keep your head in a comfortable position.

The neck support consists of a few stiff ribs on one end of the scarf. To use the Trtl, simply place the ribs in the position you find most comfortable, then wrap the scarf around your neck. Velcro on the other end of the ribs holds the wrap in place while you doze off. The ribs have a little bit of flexibility to eliminate any pressure points or discomfort. –David Slotnick, senior reporter

A fluffy, comfortable bathrobe

source Snowe/Instagram

I hate to say it, but as I’ve mentioned in my full review, I’ll pull on this fluffy, luxurious Snowe robe after a shower and settle into bed for a few Netflix episodes before doing my nightly routine in earnest. I can’t count how many times I’ve woken up in it eight hours later. It’s more absorbent than my towels and dangerously comfy. -Mara Leighton, senior reporter

A hybrid pillow

source Leesa

Leesa’s hybrid pillow is pretty much my dream pillow. The gel pillow base is firm enough to make me feel like I’m still sleeping on my memory foam pillow, but the soft, quilted down alternative topper makes it more comfortable to rest my head on the pillow at night. I’ve been using it for a few months now and I’ve never slept better. -Malarie Gokey, deputy editor

A 0.5-pound weighted eye mask that can help relieve headaches and sinus pressure

source Bed Bath & Beyond

Weighted blankets have become increasingly popular since research has proven them to decrease anxiety. I have anxiety myself, but I love my comforter too much to part with it. I read about this weighted eye mask and decided to give it a try. While I don’t love sleeping through the night with it on, the Therapedic Weighted Eye Mask is perfect for napping.

Napping used to be a passive activity for me – it was more an act of lying down and relaxing than actually falling asleep. I’m now able to sleep deeply for short increments, something I never pictured myself being able to do. The weight is heavy enough to distract from my thoughts and tire my eyes without being so heavy that it’s annoying. Plus, the mask is made of plush fleece, so it’s comfortable to wear. –Emily Hein, production fellow

A stretchy tank top

source Tommy John

I’m obsessed with this soft, super stretchy tri-blend tank. It clings to my body nicely instead of restrictively and it doesn’t hurt that it has a flattering v-neck so I don’t feel like a slob in bed. The thin, barely noticeable hems and lack of clothing tags are blessings that ensure optimal comfort. I’m always reluctant to change out of it in the morning. –Connie Chen, senior reporter

A light that slowly dims at night and brightens in the morning to mimic a sunrise

source Casper/Instagram

My circadian rhythm is hyperactive, which means my sleep is easily disrupted by late-night screen time and bright lighting before bed.

The Glow Light from Casper is the one tool I’ve found that consistently puts me to sleep – it starts out bright enough to read a book, but dims down over the course of about 45 minutes until it’s off (you can adjust the schedule using an app, though I’ve never tried it). Because it mimics the setting sun, my body responds well and knows it’s time to sleep by about 20 minutes into the light’s cycle.

To turn the light on or off, you just flip it over; you can also twist it left and right to bring the brightness up or down, and shake it while it’s off to turn it into a night light. -Stephanie Hallet, editor

A good old-fashioned crossword puzzle

source Target

I do a crossword puzzle pretty much every night to help me wind down. Not only is it good for my long-term cognitive function, it’s also the perfect way to tire my mind after a long day (without resorting to screens). I suggest doing them with a gentle light on once you’re already in bed – that way you can just zonk out as soon as you’re ready. –Sally Kaplan, senior editor

Pajamas that athletes use to recover from workouts

source Under Armour

I go to the gym at least three times during the week after work, so I’m pretty sore by the time I’m ready for bed. Instead of wearing normal pajamas or loungewear, Under Armour’s Ultra Comfort Pants and 3/4 Henley have become my favorite pieces to sleep in. They’re extremely soft, stretchy, and have a next-to-skin fit, without being too tight.

In addition to basic comfort, they do a great job at preventing me from waking up with lingering soreness or pain from the gym. They have a bioceramic print on the inside, which reflects Far Infrared – a type of energy that is proven to promote cell regrowth in the body. You can read my full review here. –Amir Ismael, reporter

Incense sticks

source Amazon

I was recently gifted an incense holder, and I’ve been getting used to the happy luxury of falling asleep to the calming smells of sandalwood and jasmine. I use candles, too, but this is my cautious option for when I’m already feeling drowsy. -Mara Leighton, senior reporter

A warm yet breathable comforter that’s surprisingly affordable

source Amazon

This highly-rated comforter is warm, soft, and breathable – and such a bargain at $29. I’ve slept with the comforter by itself as well as with a duvet cover for 1.5 months now, and both versions have allowed me to settle into bed more quickly than ever because this blanket is so comfortable.

It’s made from alternative down, prevents dust accumulation, and is resistant to bacteria, making it the optimal choice for people who are sensitive to allergens. –Connie Chen, senior reporter

The Ambient Noise Alexa skill

source Amazon

An Amazon Echo is a handy white noise machine. I ask Alexa to launch the free Ambient Noise skill (app), set the length of playtime, and off I go. Besides white noise, you can pick from a variety of sounds, including thunder, rain, wind chimes, and more – even a train. There is a premium version that lets you combine sounds and loops every four hours, but the free version works fine since I usually fall asleep within 10 minutes. -Les Shu, senior editor

Herbal tea and a brewing basket to make it

source Etsy

I like to brew a hand-blended chamomile herbal tea a few hours before bedtime. The tea relaxes and hydrates me at the same time, so I can sleep well and sip away the stress of the day. My best friend actually bought me this tea for Christmas last year, and I’ve been a huge fan ever since. I love the mix of lemon with lavender and valerian root.

If you’ve never used loose-leaf tea before, you’ll also need Finum’s brewing basket or a nice teapot with a brewing basket to make it. -Malarie Gokey, deputy editor

A breathable weighted blanket

source Gravity

Weighted blankets are the best tool I’ve found for stacking the deck in my favor when it comes to amazing sleep. They help create deeper, more restful sleep and reduce anxiety and stress by using deep-touch therapy – similar to the comfort created by swaddling babies. I wake up feeling noticeably better rested whenever I use one.

Gravity makes my favorite option because it’s the most breathable and aesthetically pleasing – but YnM is also a great option, and it’s considerably cheaper at about $70. The rule of thumb is to pick one that’s 10% of your own body weight. -Mara Leighton, senior reporter

An e-reader with adjustable brightness settings

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

I try to end every night with a good story. My Kindle goes with me everywhere, including in bed. It has a high-resolution 300 ppi display so I’m not squinting at the words on the page, and the brightness settings let me adjust the light to whatever level I’m comfortable with. Since it only weighs seven ounces, my arm is relaxed, not strained. -Connie Chen, senior reporter

A white noise app

source Noisli

Maybe it’s because I’m a New Yorker and used to hearing sirens and the piercing screeches of subway trains coming to a halt, but my mind needs background noise to fully relax at night. Right before I’m ready to go to bed, I pair a white noise app called Noisli via Bluetooth to my speaker. I customized a setting that emits the soothing sounds of wind and light rain all night long. -Ellen Hoffman, executive editor

A pillow that strikes the balance between down and memory foam

source Casper/Instagram

I’m a light sleeper who changes her position all night long, so I need a pillow that can truly keep up with me. Casper’s pillow is arguably the best I’ve tried so far. The first night I slept on the pillow I started out on my left side, then moved onto my back some hours later, and ultimately woke up on my right side staring into the face of my very hungry cat.

So I can confirm that Casper’s claim that it made a pillow that works in every position is true. It’s a really nice marriage of a regular down pillow and a memory foam pillow – simultaneously fluffy and firm, and very comfortable. -Ellen Hoffman, executive editor

Micromodal lounge pants

source MeUndies

Unless I’m wearing some version of recovery compression clothes to bed, I rely on these MeUndies loungers. I bought them based off of many, many recommendations from coworkers and wasn’t disappointed. They’re incredibly soft, feel like nothing, and don’t trap heat. Their underwear is also awesome for bedtime, as well as Tommy John’s and Everlane’s. -Mara Leighton, senior reporter

A reading app

source Scribd/Instagram

I hate feeling idle, and that becomes a problem at bedtime. Instead of relying on TV shows, I’ve started setting a sleep timer on audiobooks in my favorite reading app and letting that lull me to sleep. I don’t think I’ve ever lasted more than five minutes awake. -Mara Leighton, senior reporter

A quiet humidifier

source Amazon

I use a humidifier to keep my bedroom’s air from getting super dry in the winter, preventing my husband and me from falling asleep comfortably. If you have a big bedroom, I’d suggest going with this model from Honeywell. The tank fits a gallon of water so we don’t need to fill it up every night, which is helpful because we often forget to do it. It takes up a lot of space so we keep it on the floor rather than our bedside table, but noise is still minimal even at the highest of the three settings. – Jada Wong, senior editor

For some of the top products that can help you get the best sleep, check out these in-depth buying guides: