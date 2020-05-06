How to find your list of blocked people on Instagram and unblock accounts

caption You can find accounts you’ve blocked on Instagram by accessing your account settings. source Dmitry Shundeev/Shutterstock

You can find your list of blocked people on Instagram by navigating to the “Privacy” section of your profile settings.

Instead of searching for each blocked account individually, the list allows you to see all the accounts you’ve ever blocked quickly and easily.

Tap on any blocked Instagram account and you’ll be brought to their profile page where you can unblock them.

Just like any social media platform, Instagram has a blocking feature that prevents accounts from finding your profile, story, or posts.

There are myriad reasons why you might block someone, but they all get compiled onto a single list where they’re out of sight and out of mind.

Once you’ve forgotten them, how can you find them again if you decide you want to unblock someone?

Here’s how to do it.

How to find your list of blocked people on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Go to your profile page.

3. Tap the Menu button in the upper right-hand corner

caption Instagram’s menu is represented by three horizontal bars. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Settings.”

caption You can find it next to the gear icon near the top of the Menu list. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap “Privacy.”

caption A padlock symbol represents Instagram’s privacy menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Tap “Blocked Accounts.”

caption Blocked accounts are listed under the Connections section next to an “X” icon. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. This will bring you to a list of your blocked accounts.

caption The complete list of your blocked accounts appears here. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

8. Tap an account and proceed to their profile to unblock their account.

caption Once on a blocked profile, you have the option to unblock them. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

