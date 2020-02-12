How to find ‘clean’ songs on Spotify by searching for them, or changing your settings to filter out explicit content

- source
- Proxima Studio/Shutterstock
- You can find clean songs on Spotify by searching for them, or by changing your settings to filter out explicit content.
- When searching for songs or albums, select those labeled “Clean” as opposed to “Explicit.”
- To disable explicit content altogether, you’ll have to switch off the feature in your settings.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
It’s easy to find clean songs on Spotify, whether you do it by carefully choosing clean albums or filtering out all explicit content.
Most songs that have explicit language are labeled as such, so you can avoid them outright.
When you disable the “Allow Explicit Content” feature, it will no longer be possible to play a song labeled “Explicit,” and those songs will be skipped when playing a playlist, album, compilation, or radio station.
Spotify warns that these settings won’t apply when using Spotify Connect – for example, if you’re listening to Spotify through an Alexa device.
Additionally, it might still be possible for explicit content to play if it hasn’t been flagged as explicit. You can report an explicit song by clicking or tapping the three dots next to its title.
Here’s how to find clean songs on Spotify, using either the desktop app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
How to find clean songs on Spotify
Again, the easiest way to find clean music on Spotify is to simply look for songs that are labeled clean by the absence of a label reading “Explicit” (on desktop) or “E” (on mobile). Some artists may even have separate albums for each category.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
While this method of searching is effective, outright disabling explicit content is your best bet. This will make it so explicit songs won’t play.
How to turn off the “Allow Explicit Content” feature on Spotify using your desktop
1. Open the Spotify desktop app on your Mac or PC.
2. Click the arrow in the upper-right corner. This is found to the right of your name and profile picture.
3. Click “Settings.”
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
4. Scroll until you find the “Explicit Content” section.
5. Switch the toggle next to “Allow playback of explicit-rated content” from green to gray. You’ll see a blue banner message at the top of the app alerting you that you’ll need to restart Spotify for the change to take effect.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
How to turn off the “Allow Explicit Content” feature on Spotify using on your mobile device
1. Open the Spotify mobile app on your iPhone and Android, and make sure you’re in the “Home” tab (it’s the house icon at the bottom-left).
2. Tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the screen to access your settings.
3. Tap the “Explicit Content” tab.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
4. Switch the toggle next to “Allow playback of explicit-rated content” from green to gray.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
Yes, two people can listen to a Spotify account at the same time – here’s how to do it in 2 ways
-
How to change your Spotify username by connecting your account to Facebook, on desktop or mobile
-
How to change your Spotify country, to keep your free account working while you’re overseas
-
How to share a Spotify playlist using your computer or mobile device
-
How to change your Spotify profile picture using the desktop app, and personalize your account