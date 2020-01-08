How to find your post drafts in the Facebook app on an Android, so you can delete or post them

You can delete or post a draft in the Facebook app on your Android.

If you have a Facebook page, you have the option to create, save, and edit drafts of posts via your publishing tools menu on the desktop version of the site – assuming you are either the admin or an authorized editor of the page.

You can also find, delete, or publish those drafts on an Android using the mobile app.

How to find your drafts in the Facebook app on Android

If you have a draft, or drafts, saved to your page’s publishing tools on the desktop version, here’s how to access it in the app so that you can either delete or post it:

1. Open the Facebook app and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap the three stacked lines in the top-right corner and then tap “Pages.”

3. Select the desired page.

4. Toggle over to the three stacked lines on the right side of the screen and then select “Drafts.”

5. Tap the down arrow icon next to the desired draft and select either “Post Now” or “Delete.”

6. If you select “Delete” you’ll have to confirm your decision by selecting “Delete” again.

