How to search for and find your Google Docs files on desktop or mobile

You can find specific Google Docs documents by sorting your files, or simply searching for it by title or content.

If you use multiple Google accounts, you’ll also want to make sure that you’re logged into an account that has the right Google Doc saved.

With the Google Docs app on your phone or tablet, you can find your documents there as well.

Google Docs is a deceptively powerful tool for writing and editing documents.

When all you have is a blank page, it may look simple, but you have access to easy notation and markup options, charts, drawing tools, and of course the ability to access your documents from any computer or phone with an internet connection.

However, if you’ve used Google Docs for a long time, you might find yourself swamped with dozens or even hundreds of documents.

In this case, you’ll need to have a way to find the one you need. Luckily, finding a Google Doc is easy, whether you’re using the desktop website or the app for your iPhone or Android device.

How to find a Google Doc

The way to find your Google Docs is similar on both desktop and mobile.

On your Mac or PC:

1. Make sure you’re logged into the correct Google account, and open the Google Docs homepage.

2. You can sort your documents either by date created or their title by clicking the “AZ” icon on the right side of the screen. By clicking the small icon next to it, you can change the view between a list of your articles and a grid of thumbnails.

3. The simplest way to find your documents is by using the search bar at the top of the screen. When you type words into the search box, Google will give you documents that have those words in the title or text body.

You can also click “Owned by anyone” to filter out documents that you aren’t the owner of.

To find a Google Doc in the mobile app:

1. Open the Google Docs app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. You can tap the magnifying glass at the top-right to search through your documents. You can search by title, or for words in the document’s text.

3. On the homescreen, you can sort your documents by their name, the last time you opened them, and more.

