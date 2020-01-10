How to find your saved videos on Facebook using a computer or mobile device

caption You can easily find your saved videos and posts on either the Facebook app on your phone or the Facebook website on your computer. source Shutterstock

You can easily find your saved videos on Facebook in your Saved list, which is located in different places depending on which device you’re using the site on.

Saving videos is useful for when you see a video on your Facebook Timeline and can’t watch it in the moment or want to share it later with someone else.

Here’s how to find your saved videos and posts on Facebook, on both desktop and mobile.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Like any social media website, Facebook is a great place to find entertaining, informative, and interesting video content.

Sometimes, though, you’re scrolling through Facebook and see a video you want to watch, or a long post you want to read, but you don’t have time to look at it right that second. Maybe you’re someplace quiet and can’t watch a video with sound, or maybe you just don’t have the time or attention span at the moment.

Regardless of the reason, all you have to do is hit “Save Post” and the post will be added to your Saved list.

Now, when you want to watch that video, how do you find it? Your Saved list is located in a different place depending on whether you are using Facebook on a desktop computer or your mobile device, and it’s not always obvious how to get to it.

Here’s how to find your saved videos and posts on Facebook, on both desktop and mobile.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to find your saved videos on Facebook using your computer

1. Go to the Facebook website on your PC or Mac computer and log in.

2. In the sidebar on the left hand side of your screen, under “Explore,” click the blue “See More” link.

caption Click “See More” in the left hand sidebar. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Click “Saved” from the list of items.

caption Click “Saved.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. To find videos specifically, click the dropdown menu on the right side of the screen that reads “All” and select “Videos.”

caption To find only saved videos, click “Videos” on the dropdown menu above your saved posts. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to find your saved videos on Facebook using a mobile device

1. Open the Facebook app on your Android or iPhone.

2. Tap the three bars in the lower-right corner of your screen to get to the Facebook menu.

caption Tap the three bars at the bottom-right of your screen. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. In the menu, tap “Saved,” which has a pink and purple ribbon icon next to it.

caption Tap the “Saved” button. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. To find videos specifically, first tap the “See All” button under your most recent saves.

caption Tap “See All.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Tap the dropdown menu that reads “All” at the top right of your screen.

caption Tap the dropdown menu that says “All.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. In the pop-up menu that appears, tap “Videos.”

caption Tap “Videos.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: