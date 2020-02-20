How to find your reviews on Amazon in 5 simple steps, and edit or delete them

By
Business Insider
-

It's easy to find your past reviews on Amazon and edit or delete them.

caption
It’s easy to find your past reviews on Amazon and edit or delete them.
source
Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock

If you’ve had your Amazon account for years, you may have written a good amount of reviews.

But, short of going to the products you’ve bought and searching through the reviews to find yours, those reviews can seem elusive.

Unless, that is, you know the right section within your massive profile to go to.

For those who aren’t sure, here’s how to find your reviews on Amazon.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

How to find your reviews on Amazon

1. Go to amazon.com and log in on your Mac or PC, if necessary.

2. Click “Accounts & Lists,” located toward the top-right corner of the screen.

Click

caption
Click “Accounts & Lists” on the top of the website.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Under “Ordering and shipping preferences,” select “Your Amazon profile.”

Select “Your Amazon profile” to locate your previous reviews.

caption
Select “Your Amazon profile” to locate your previous reviews.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Scroll down to the “Community Activity” section and select the down carrot next to “View: All Activity.”

You can view all of your past activity on this page.

caption
You can view all of your past activity on this page.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Select “Reviews.”

Select

caption
Select “Reviews” to see comments and reviews you’ve written.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You’ll then see your various reviews appear in that “Community Activity” section. You could also edit or delete any review by clicking the three dots next to the review in question and selecting the appropriate option.

You have the option to edit or delete your reviews.

caption
You have the option to edit or delete your reviews.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: