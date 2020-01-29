How to follow someone on Spotify, so you can keep track of your friends and favorite artists

caption You can follow someone on Spotify using a few different methods on your computer or mobile phone. source Proxima Studio/Shutterstock

You can follow someone on Spotify and see what they’re listening to on the music platform.

You can also follow your favorite musicians on Spotify, so you never miss new music releases.

Much like many other media platforms these days, Spotify offers a social networking component. Spotify allows you to find and add your friends, so you can check out their taste in music.

Additionally, fans can keep tabs on their favorite artists by following their Spotify accounts, so they never miss when new music drops.

Whether you want to keep tabs on your favorite Ska band, or simply want to judge your best friend’s music taste, here’s how to follow someone on Spotify.

How to follow a specific user on Spotify using your computer

1. Launch Spotify on your Mac or PC and log in to your account.

2. Click the “Search” bar at the top of the screen to search for the person you want to add. You must know their username to find them, so it might be a good idea to ask beforehand.

caption The search bar. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Type “spotify:user:username” into the search bar using the person’s username.

4. Click on the person’s profile, and then click the “Follow” button.

caption Once you’ve found the user profile you’re looking for, click “Follow.” source John Lynch/Business Insider

5. This user’s Spotify activity will now appear in your Activity tab.

How to follow someone on Spotify using ‘Find Friends’ on your phone

1. Launch the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device. If you need to, log into your account.

2. On your Spotify homepage, tap the “Gear” icon, then tap “View Profile.”

caption Tap “View profile” to head to your Spotify profile. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. On your Spotify profile, tap “Find friends,” which will take you to a new page. Then, select which friends you want to follow, or tap “Follow All” to follow everyone in the list.

caption Tap which friends you want to follow, or you can press “Follow All.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to follow someone on Spotify using ‘Find Friends’ on your computer

1. Turn on your PC or Mac computer and launch the Spotify app. If you need to, log into your account.

2. In the Spotify desktop app, click “Find Friends,” located in the far-right of the screen.

caption Click “Find Friends” on the Spotify desktop app to search for new friends to follow on the platform. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. In the “Find Friends” list, select which friends you’d like to follow. Or, if you want to follow all the friends suggested, click “Follow All.”

caption Select which friends to follow by clicking “Follow,” or select “Follow All” to follow all the accounts in the list. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to follow artists on Spotify

1. Launch the Spotify app on either your computer or mobile phone and log into your account.

2. In Spotify, search for the artist you’d like to follow and click on their profile.

3. On the artist’s profile, click the “Follow” button to immediately follow the artist.

caption Click the “Follow” button when you are on an artist’s profile, and you will immediately begin following the artist on your account. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

