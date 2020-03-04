How to send or receive a refund on Airbnb if you’re a host or guest

caption The conditions for your refund will depend on your host’s rules and when you’re requesting it. source Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

To get a refund for an Airbnb booking before the rental period begins, refer to your host’s cancellation policy ahead of time.

Hosts can choose to offer guests complete refunds prior to their stay or partial refunds during or after their stay to help compensate for various issues.

Any refund issues between a host and guest that cannot be reconciled within 72 hours can be submitted to Airbnb for mediation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In a perfect world, there would never be a need for an Airbnb host to issue their guests a refund.

However, in the real world plans change all the time, for all sorts of reasons, property damage is a fact of life, and sometimes those pristine pictures posted on a website aren’t the most accurate representation of a property.

In other words, refunds are going to be a part of the Airbnb experience. Fortunately, assuming both host and guest are working in good faith, getting a refund from Airbnb is a pretty easy process.

To make things as easy as possible on yourself, don’t book a stay until your dates are locked and you have thoroughly vetted the property. If you realize the rental won’t work, cancel it ASAP.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get a refund on Airbnb

To request a refund outside the grace period, which is usually 14 days before your rental period begins, the first step is to message the host. This creates a log that Airbnb employees can reference later if you can’t work things out peer-to-peer.

caption Most rentals can be cancelled without fee for up to 48 hours after the booking is made. source Steven John/Business Insider

Assuming you can’t work things out with your host, navigate to the Airbnb Resolution Center on your Mac or PC.

1. First, click on the “Request Money” button.

caption You can have the Airbnb service fee waived three times annually for cancelled reservations; after that, you will usually have to pay a fee. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Then click on the reservation in question.

3. You can now click on the “View Details” button and then click to request a refund.

How to send a refund on Airbnb

If you are a host and a guest has requested a refund prior to their stay, go to the Your Reservations page and select the rental in question. Then simply click “Issue Refund” and confirm the action.

For guests requesting refunds during or after a stay as a result of some issue, you should first discuss the amount to be returned, and you will then need to use the Resolution Center. Once there, click on the reservation in question and then, under “Select a Reason” you can click “Offer Partial Reimbursement.”

Enter the amount agreed upon, the currency, and a message and submit the refund. Once the guest accepts the refund, it will be processed within 48 hours.

And for the record, you will get a real person if you call Airbnb’s customer service number, which is 1-855-424-7262.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: