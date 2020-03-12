How to get to the App Store on your Apple TV device, if it has one

The Apple App Store has a vast variety of apps available for download on your Apple TV.

However, the App Store is only available on the Apple TV 4K or HD models. The Apple TV version 3 and earlier are limited to pre-installed apps.

Here’s how to access the app store on your Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get to the App Store on an Apple TV

On Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, the App store should appear in its standard position on the top bar of the home screen. It is a blue rectangle with three white lines in the shape of an “A.”

caption The App Store in the top menu bar. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

The App store can be moved by holding the Selection button on your remote while hovering over the App Store icon. The app will begin to vibrate, allowing you to move it to wherever you wish on your Home screen.

When the App store icon is vibrating, hitting the play/pause button on your remote will also allow you to move it to the Utilities folder.

caption You can move the App Store into a folder. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

If your App store is not in the top toolbar, it may have been inadvertently moved. You can find it by searching through the apps on your Home screen.

caption Use the magnifying glass icon to search for the App Store, or select it from your home screen (as depicted). source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: