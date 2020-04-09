How to get Asana notifications in Slack for your tasks and projects

caption You can turn on Asana notifications in Slack, and get notified of new projects or activity. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

You can automatically get Asana notifications in Slack for changes to your projects and tasks.

Your Asana notification settings will only affect your Slack profile and will not be visible to your teammates.

You can turn on Asana task notifications in Slack with a few clicks.

You can get automated notifications for Asana projects and tasks in Slack, and turn them on or off at any time.

However, Asana task notification options in Slack are few.

Here’s how you can enable Asana task notifications in Slack with a couple of clicks.

How to get Asana notifications in Slack

1. Log in to your Slack workspace and open the Asana app for Slack on your Mac or PC.

2. Go to the Slack channel you want to receive Asana notifications in.

caption Open the Slack channel. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Type “/asana settings” into the message box.

caption Type “/asana settings.” source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

4. Click the “Turn on” button in the “Notifications about tasks” section. Asana notifications are now enabled in Slack.

caption Click “Turn on.” source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

When you turn on task notifications, you’ll be the only person to see them in Slack. Each notice will be marked as “Only visible to you” when it’s posted from Asana.

Asana Task notifications in Slack can help you see updates to tasks as they happen.

New notifications are posted to Slack almost immediately so you won’t miss what’s happening in Asana.

Asana notifications in Slack can be helpful to alert you to activities that might require your attention. For example, you’ll get notifications when a task is assigned to you or the due date has changed.

You will see new task comments for any task you’re following, as well as updates to task dependencies.

