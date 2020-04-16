How to get Audible credits to purchase audiobooks in 2 different ways

caption You can get Audible credits to purchase audiobooks on the platform. source Google Play Store

You can get Audible credits by signing up for one of their membership programs, which would automatically add credits to your account each month.

You may also be able to buy additional credits during certain promotional periods.

On Audible, credits are the one way you can pay for audiobooks. If you have a monthly membership, the cost can end up being less than that of the regularly priced book, meaning you save.

For those who are considering getting a membership, or who just want to access those savings, here’s what you need to know to get Audible credits.

How to get Audible credits

Those with a membership will get their credits added to their account automatically each month. You would then have the opportunity to either use that credit to purchase an audiobook, or pay for it at retail value. Credits expire 12 months after they are issued.

All that aside, there are additional opportunities to purchase Audible credits, too: Promotional periods. Those are typically triggered in two situations:

1. When you have one or zero credits remaining in your account;

2. When you’ve been on the Gold/Platinum Audible plan for at least 30 days.

Those periods can still be triggered even if you were on a gift membership. If you have an offer available, you’d see it listed next to your credit summary, at the top of the page.

caption You can get Audible credits during promotional periods. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You won’t be able to buy more credits, however, if you are enrolled in a legacy membership (which has been discontinued by Audible), are a member of an Enterprise membership only or are a member of the Audible Escape subscription only.

Members of the Gold or Platinum plan also have an alternative method which can help you listen to a new audiobook: If you were unsatisfied with your last audiobook, you can exchange it for another title.

