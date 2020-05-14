How to get free Audible books to download and listen to anytime

By
Chrissy Montelli, Business Insider US
-

You can get free Audible books on the Audible website in a few steps.

caption
You can get free Audible books on the Audible website in a few steps.
source
Audible

In recent years, Audible has gained prominence as a platform for users to share and listen to podcasts and audiobooks on demand.

Though Audible is a paid service, it’s possible to download audiobooks from Audible for free if you know the right workarounds – or, in this case, the right link. Here’s how to get free Audible books.

How to get free Audible books

1. Go to audible.com/ep/FreeListens on a browser on a PC or Mac.

Go to Audible's free audiobook website.

caption
Go to Audible’s free audiobook website.
source
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Scroll until you find an audiobook that you want to download. Click on its title.

Tap on the title of the audiobook you want to download.

caption
Tap on the title of the audiobook you want to download.
source
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. Click “Buy for $0.00.”

Click

caption
Click “Buy for $0.00.”
source
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. If prompted, sign in to your Amazon or Audible account.

Sign in to your Amazon or Audible account.

caption
Sign in to your Amazon or Audible account.
source
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Once you have selected all of the audiobooks that you want to download, click on “Proceed to Checkout.”

Click on

caption
Click on “Proceed to Checkout.”
source
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

6. Review your order information and click “Complete purchase.”

Click

caption
Click “Complete purchase.”
source
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

7. You will need to download the audiobook before you can listen to it. Click on “Library” next to the Audible logo, toward the top of the webpage.

8. Click “Download.”

You will now be able to listen to your free Audible audiobook on any desktop or mobile device.

