How to get free Audible books to download and listen to anytime

caption You can get free Audible books on the Audible website in a few steps. source Audible

You can easily get free Audible books through Audible’s website.

You’ll need to purchase an audiobook for $0 and access it on your desktop or mobile device before you can begin listening to it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In recent years, Audible has gained prominence as a platform for users to share and listen to podcasts and audiobooks on demand.

Though Audible is a paid service, it’s possible to download audiobooks from Audible for free if you know the right workarounds – or, in this case, the right link. Here’s how to get free Audible books.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get free Audible books

1. Go to audible.com/ep/FreeListens on a browser on a PC or Mac.

caption Go to Audible’s free audiobook website. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Scroll until you find an audiobook that you want to download. Click on its title.

caption Tap on the title of the audiobook you want to download. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. Click “Buy for $0.00.”

caption Click “Buy for $0.00.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. If prompted, sign in to your Amazon or Audible account.

caption Sign in to your Amazon or Audible account. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Once you have selected all of the audiobooks that you want to download, click on “Proceed to Checkout.”

caption Click on “Proceed to Checkout.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

6. Review your order information and click “Complete purchase.”

caption Click “Complete purchase.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

7. You will need to download the audiobook before you can listen to it. Click on “Library” next to the Audible logo, toward the top of the webpage.

8. Click “Download.”

You will now be able to listen to your free Audible audiobook on any desktop or mobile device.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: