Dunkaroos is giving away 5,000 packs of the iconic snack for free today — here’s how to get them

caption Dunkaroos are coming back. source General Mills

Dunkaroos are back – and much sooner than we initially thought.

The iconic 90s dipping snack is offering 5,000 packs for free on Thursday, April 30, General Mills announced in a blog post. Anyone interested in receiving a free pack of the vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles Dunkaroos can sign up on www.dunkaroos.com/preorder starting at 3 p.m. ET. The offer is limited to one unit per person or household.

For those who don’t get to participate in this offer, Dunkaroos will be available in participating 7-Eleven stores in late May, followed by a national rollout to other grocery and convenience stores in July.

“We know people are looking for delicious comfort foods and even a little bit of fun,” Dan Stangler, business unit director of indulgent snacks at General Mills, said in a company blog post. “To thank those who have been eagerly awaiting the return of Dunkaroos, we’re excited to offer a limited batch a few weeks ahead of schedule that can be ordered from the comfort of home.”

General Mills confirmed in February that the beloved 90s snack would be coming back to stores this summer after an eight-year hiatus in the US market.

The iconic snack was first introduced in 1992 and then discontinued in the US in 2012.