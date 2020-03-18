The NBA and NFL are giving sports fans something to watch during the coronavirus pandemic with free access to past games

On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA and NFL announced that they will be offering fans free access to NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass.

League Pass and Game Pass offer fans the ability to watch past NBA and NFL games and related content on a web browser or using various other devices.

Free NBA League Pass will be available to fans now through April 22, while free NFL Game Pass subscriptions will continue through May 31.

Check out how to sign up for free access to NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass below:

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As Americans begin to hunker down in their homes due to the ever-increasing threat of the coronavirus, many find themselves longing for fresh sports content to engage with.

And even though most professional sports leagues have hit the “pause” button to safely ride out the pandemic, the NBA and the NFL have found a way to bring sports fans a bit of reprieve.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA and NFL both announced that they will be offering fans free access to NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass, respectively. Both digital products offer fans the opportunity to watch classic NBA and NFL games from the past as well as replays of games from the 2019-2020 seasons.

JUST IN: The @NBA has given the masses a lot more to watch, as League Pass is now FREE. In absence of live games, fans have access to classic games and full length and condensed replays of all games from this season. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 18, 2020

Ok this is dope. The @nfl is offering complimentary access to Game Pass. Watch tons of football while you're quarantined. pic.twitter.com/uUQcFMaWIa — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 18, 2020

You can access NBA League Pass – ordinarily valued at $199.99 per year – for free by creating an account on NBA.com. While the NBA League Pass section of the site will still offer paid membership options, fans who log in on the NBA.com scores page and scroll to past games on the league’s calendar will automatically have the option to “watch” games via League Pass.

caption NFL fans can watch Game Pass for free through May 31, 2020. source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to accessing full and condensed games online, fans can log in to League Pass through the NBA App on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and other supported devices, per the NBA’s release.

Likewise, fans can tune into NFL Game Pass – which is normally priced at $99.99 per season – by creating an account on the Game Pass website. From there, the site will automatically provide users with free access to regular season, Divisional Round, Championship Round, Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl games played in the past 10 seasons.

Like the NBA’s version, NFL Game Pass allows fans the option to watch full replays of games, but they can also opt to tune into condensed and coaches film versions as well as audio streams of each contest.

Free NBA League Pass will be available to fans now through April 22, while free NFL Game Pass subscriptions will continue through May 31.