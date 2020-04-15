caption “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception” is one of three “Uncharted” games included in “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.” source Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment America

While everyone is stuck at home due to the ongoing pandemic, video games have become a dependable respite.

But more people than ever are out of work, and video games are expensive.

Sony is giving away two excellent games – “Journey” and “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” – to all PlayStation 4 owners.

Here’s how to get them!

For the 100 million-plus PlayStation 4 owners stuck at home during the ongoing pandemic, Sony is offering a free gift: Two excellent games.

Both “Journey” and “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” are being offered for free to PlayStation 4 owners starting on April 15 and ending on May 5. You don’t have to pay for anything, and the games are “yours to keep” after the games are redeemed through the PlayStation Store.

Here’s how to get both:

First and foremost: The terms of the freebie.

Sony’s two game giveaway is approximately three weeks long, starting on April 15 at 8 pm PT and going through to May 5, 2020 at 8 pm PT. If you live anywhere in the world and have a PlayStation 4, you get two free games.

In the vast majority of places, you get “Journey” and “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.” If you’re in Germany or China, the latter game is swapped for “Knack 2.” Sorry everyone in Germany and China!

You don’t have to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to get the games – you just need a PlayStation 4 with an internet connection.

1. Turn on your console and navigate to the PlayStation Store. It’s the icon furthest left on the dashboard.

2. If there isn’t a promotional image for the giveaway, click the Search bar at the top.

3. Search for “Journey,” select it, and add the game to your library.

Of note: You don’t have to download the game immediately. You can add the game to your library, which means you own it but haven’t downloaded the game to your console. Then, when you do want to play it, it will be waiting for you to download the game in your console’s library at the far right side of the main dashboard.

4. Repeat that process with “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.”

That’s it! Enjoy traipsing around the world as Nathan Drake, smashing ancient works and uncovering their secrets.