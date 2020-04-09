How to get Gmail notifications on your Android device

By
Devon Delfino, Business Insider US
-

You can change your settings to receive Gmail notifications on your Android.

caption
You can change your settings to receive Gmail notifications on your Android.
source
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
  • You can get notifications for Gmail on Android by enabling notifications in your Gmail app’s settings.
  • You may also have to go to your Android device’s settings to enable notifications and specify how you want them to appear on your phone.
  • Here’s what you’ll need to do to get Gmail notifications on your Android.
A constant barrage of notifications can be overwhelming, but there are times when you actually need to know when you’ve received an email, right when it pops into your inbox.

To set that up on your Android, you have to turn on notifications for your Gmail app.

Here’s how to do it.

How to get Gmail notifications on Android

1. Open the Gmail app on your Android and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap the three stacked lines and select “Settings” from the menu.

Tap

caption
Tap “Settings.”
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tap the desired account.

Select your account.

caption
Select your account.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Notifications.”

Tap

caption
Tap “Notifications.”
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Specify your desired notification settings: “All,” “High priority,” or “None.”

Choose your notifications setting.

caption
Choose your notifications setting.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Tap “Inbox notifications” and select your desired notification settings, or tap “Manage notifications” if you’re using Android 0 or later. Make sure the option is set to “On”

Navigate to

caption
Navigate to “Inbox notifications.”
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You may also have to enable Gmail notifications through your Android’s settings.

From your main settings screen, go to the “Apps and Notifications” section and then select the Gmail app and turn on the option to allow notifications.

You can also specify your desired notification settings.

Change your notification settings on your phone.

caption
Change your notification settings on your phone.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

