How to get HBO Max for free if you’re an AT&T customer on certain plans

caption “Joker” source Warner Bros.

WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, launches on May 27 for $14.99 per month.

But AT&T, which purchased Time Warner in 2018, is offering some of its customers the service for free.

Customers with plans that include Unlimited Elite, Internet 1000, and more can get HBO Max at no extra cost.

AT&T will offer different deals for those on most other plans, it said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

WarnerMedia’s upcoming Netflix competitor, HBO Max, finally has a release date and when the service launches on May 27, it will be free for millions of AT&T customers.

AT&T, which purchased Time Warner in 2018, is offering HBO Max at no extra cost to customers with the following plans:

Unlimited Elite (wireless)

Internet 1000

AT&T TV Now Max

DirecTV Premier

U-verse U400, U450

AT&T TV Premier, which launches after HBO Max

AT&T will offer different deals, ranging from a free month to a free year, for customers on most other plans, it said. Customers can check if they are eligible at the MyAT&T app.

Otherwise, HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month – the same price as HBO’s standalone streaming service, HBO Now. It includes programming from across WarnerMedia’s library, including HBO, DC, and Warner Bros., as well as Max originals.

Other recent streaming services have pushed similar deals to gain subscribers at launch.

Verizon offered some customers a free year of Disney Plus, which launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. Apple offered anyone who bought a new Apple product a free year of Apple TV Plus, which also launched in November. T-Mobile is offering a free year of Quibi, the new mobile-only streaming service, to customers with unlimited family plans and the service also offers a 90-day free trial.

Disney announced earlier this month that Disney Plus had passed 50 million subscribers, meaning it’s already outpacing the company’s own goal of having 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024. It’s unknown how many subscribers Apple TV Plus has, but Apple CEO Tim Cook said in January that the service was “off to a rousing start” (though it has little content compared to its competitors).