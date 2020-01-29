How to get your Mac computer to read text aloud

Your Mac can read text aloud, but first you have to turn on the setting in System Preferences.

Your Mac can read text aloud, but first you have to turn on the setting in System Preferences.
  • You can easily get your Mac to read text aloud to you by enabling the feature in your computer’s settings.
  • Once you turn on the feature, simply highlight the text you want to be read aloud, and then use a keyboard command.
Unlike some other devices, you don’t have to download any third-party apps or additional software to read text aloud on your Mac.

Here’s how to get your Mac computer to read text aloud.

How to get your Mac to read text aloud

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen.

2. Select “System Preferences…”

3. Click “Accessibility.”

Click the Accessibility icon.

4. Select “Speech” in the left sidebar.

5. Tick the box next to “Speak selected text when the key is pressed.” The default way to read commands is to press the “option” + “Esc” keys.

Check the box.

  • To change the keys, click the “Change Key…” button then type in the keys that you’d like to use. Click “OK” to save your changes.

After that, you simply have to highlight the text you want to hear and press the specified keys on your keyboard.

Your Mac will then begin reading the text aloud. Pressing the keyboard command again will also stop your computer from reading the text aloud.

