How to get Spotify on your Apple TV by downloading the Spotify app or using AirPlay

caption It should only take a minute to get Spotify on an Apple TV. source Hadrian/Shutterstock

You can get Spotify on your Apple TV by downloading it from the built-in App Store.

Once you download Spotify onto your Apple TV, you’ll need to link it with your Spotify account using a phone or computer.

Only the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD can download the Spotify app, but older Apple TV models can still stream music through their AirPlay feature.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming apps due to its vast library and ease of use.

And while Apple TV is usually associated with streaming movies and television shows, it can be used to stream music apps as well – like Spotify.

This can be especially valuable if your Apple TV is hooked up to a good audio system or home studio setup.

How you get Spotify on your Apple TV will depend on what Apple TV model you have. The Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD can both download the Spotify app directly, while you’ll need to use an external device to stream Spotify on older models.

Here’s what you need to know.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get Spotify on an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD

1. From your Apple TV’s homepage, open the App Store.

2. At the top-right of the screen is an option labeled “Search.” Select it and search for Spotify, and click it when it appears in the results.

3. Click on the button next to the app’s description, labeled either “Get” or “Install,” to download Spotify. If you’ve downloaded the app previously, it will instead show a cloud with an arrow coming out of it.

caption Spotify is free to download. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Once downloaded, launch the app. It will ask you to log into your account.

5. When you click on “Log In,” a screen will give you a code that you can use to pair your Spotify account.

6. On any device with an internet browser, whether it be your phone or computer, go to spotify.com/pair and log into your Spotify account.

caption You’ll be given a unique code for your device. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. Once logged in, enter the code from your Apple TV into the box above the “PAIR” button, then click on “PAIR.”

caption Enter the code you’ve been given to pair your account with your device. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

8. The website will process your request. Once done, it will say “Your device has been successfully paired.”

On your Apple TV, the app should refresh to show your Spotify account. You can now listen to music from your library, as well as search for new music.

How to get Spotify on an Apple TV 1st, 2nd, or 3rd Generation

Older Apple TV models don’t have App Stores, and can’t download apps that aren’t already installed on the system.

In this case, you’ll instead need to use the AirPlay feature, which is native to nearly every Apple device, to stream your music.

1. Download Spotify on another Apple device, like an iPhone or iPad, and log in. Make sure that your Apple TV is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as this other device.

2. Start playing Spotify music on the first device.

3. Once it’s playing, tap Spotify’s Devices icon. It looks like a speaker in front of a computer monitor.

caption Open the Devices menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. From the list of devices that appears, pick what device you want to stream your music from – in this case, “Apple TV” or whatever you’ve renamed your Apple TV to.

If you’re using the Spotify mobile app, you may need to select another option labeled “More Devices” to find your Apple TV.

caption You may need to select the “More Devices” option. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: