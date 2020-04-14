How to make and find drafts on TikTok using your iPhone or Android

- You can make a draft and get to your drafts on TikTok at any time in the app.
- You have the option to create drafts so that you have a reservoir of content for when you’re too busy to make new videos.
Whether you’re someone who likes to post to TikTok regularly, shoots several videos in one day, or just has some spare time on your hands, you may want to take advantage of the drafts feature.
Drafts are a great way to keep a reservoir of content that you can revisit or post at a later date.
In just four quick steps, you can make or find drafts on TikTok.
Here’s how.
How to make a draft on TikTok
1. Open the TikTok app on your iPhone or Android.
2. Tap the “+” icon to make a video.
3. Once you’re done recording your video, tap “Next.”
4. Tap on “Drafts” and your video will automatically be saved as a draft.
How to get to your drafts on TikTok
1. Open the TikTok app on your phone.
2. Tap “Me” at the bottom-right corner.
3. Next to your posted content you’ll see a rectangle with “Drafts: X” – “X” being the number of drafts in the folder – in the center. Tap on it.
4. From here, you can tap on the video you want to edit, post, or delete.
