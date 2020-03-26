How to get verified on Discord if you qualify for it, to mark your server as official

caption You can get verified on Discord if you fit into one of four categories. source Allmy/Shutterstock

To get verified on Discord, you’ll need to be a game developer, game publisher, professional esport team, or a Spotify-verified musical artist.

To qualify, you’ll need to be both the server owner and the official representative of the group or individual that’s applying for Discord verification.

If you don’t fit into any of these categories, you can also look into becoming a Discord Partner, which is a different sort of verification.

On social media sites, verification is often used as a way of proving your identity when you’re a famous or semi-famous individual.

But unlike other sites, Discord doesn’t make verification available to anyone who has a large following.

At the moment, verification is limited to game developers and publishers, professional esports teams, and Spotify verified musical artists who have a “healthy” amount of monthly listeners.

If you’re a content creator on Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, or Reddit, you can also apply to be a Discord Partner, which is another form of account identification.

For those who want to be verified on Discord, here’s everything you need to know about the qualification and application process.

How to get verified on Discord

Those who fit into those categories of applicants will need to be the server owner, as well as the official representative of the team, group, or individual that’s applying. And the server in question needs to meet Discord’s community guidelines.

If you don’t fall into any of these categories, you can’t be verified on Discord.

If you do meet all the criteria, however, you’ll need to go to discordapp.com/verification and click “Apply Now” at the bottom of the screen.

caption You can find the application link at the bottom of the verification information page. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Applicants will need to provide an associated email address, as well as any additional information which will help prove your identity.

Be aware that Discord closes their verification queue occasionally, meaning that you might not be able to apply even if you meet the criteria. If you still have questions, you can contact Discord at: verification@discordapp.com.

If you don’t fit the verification criteria, but you’re a content creator or streamer, you can also apply to have your server become a Discord Partner. This is a similar process. You can find more information about Discord Partners at this official page.

