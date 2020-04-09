How to set up good mood-lighting for video sex, according to an award-winning cam girl

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Corina, an award-winning Romanian cam girl and model, told Insider her best tips for professional video sex mood lighting.

No need for a big budget – low, warm lighting can help make the mood more romantic and sensual.

If your overhead lighting is harsh, Corina suggests putting yellow, gold, or red tinted paper over it to make it warmer and dimmer.

Colors like purple, green, and blue can be great for fun role-playing different scenarios like alien abductions.

Couples across the world are separated from each other due to the coronavirus pandemic, and singles may well be seeking some comfort during this period of uncertainty and anxiety.

For that reason, video sex is, now more than ever, a preferred way to be intimate. Indeed, Google searches for “Zoom sex” have steadily climbed in the last few weeks.

But figuring out the best ways to look sexy for the camera can be difficult for those of us who’ve never had to make sex a performance art before.

Lighting is important when it come to even FaceTime calls with your friends, so it’s crucial during digital sexual encounters.

Insider asked Corina, an award-winning Romanian cam girl and model, for her best tips on how to light yourself to look your best during your virtual sexual endeavors.

Light yourself from the front – backlighting can create unflattering shadows

source Westend61/Getty Images

Light placement is as important as the source of light itself. Corina told Insider she typically places her main source of light behind the camera and in front of her face so that she can avoid backlighting.

While Corina’s typical set up is a primary light in front of her and several lighting umbrellas to her sides, she recommends focusing on where the primary source of light is placed for those of us with less of a budget.

“The most important is when streaming to have the main light in front in order not to silhouette the face and lose detail,” Corina said. “With a cheaper webcam you could just go for some normal lighting that we all have in our bedroom and just add a small, warm white light lamp in front of you and that will fix it.”

It’s not dissimilar from how fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford approaches a FaceTime meeting. Ford told a New York Times writer that, in addition to your primary source of light being behind the camera, you should make sure the laptop is on a stack of books to elevate it.

“Put the computer up on a stack of books so the camera is slightly higher than your head,” Ford wrote. “Say, about the top of your head. And then point it down into your eyes.”

If you aren’t a photographer and don’t happen to have a bounce available to reflect light better onto your face, Ford said you can put a piece of white paper in front of the laptop but out of side so that light reflects onto you better.

A dusting of powder on your face helps, too, he said.

Low, warm lighting is your friend

Corina typically has the set up of a professional photographer when she does video sex sessions with clients – equipped with an HD camera and several lighting umbrellas to help diffuse lighting.

For those of us on a budget, Corina instead recommends using dim light with warm tones to make the atmosphere more romantic.

“I think lighting for video sex is similar to what people would want in real life, keep things warm and low,” Corina said. “Just remember that the camera has to work hard in low light and you will lose quality as the video will get grainy.”

String lights, salt lamps, and even those old Christmas lights you have in storage can be a great way to improvise these dimmer sources of light without breaking the bank.

Different colors of lights create specific moods, so get creative if you’re going to role play

While warm lighting with golden, yellow, and even some orange undertones can help make a video sex session more sensual, according to Corina. But for clients who request more elaborate role-playing scenarios, she mixes it up with greens, blues, and purples.

“My regulars tend to like the pro setup as it gives good detail with a HD camera, but role plays can be really freaky so you can expect to use greens and purples for alien fantasies or just nice warm colours for romantic evenings,” Corina said.

If you and the person you’re having sex with want to get experimental, you can put thin, colored paper in from of your source of light to change the color and vibe.

If your overhead light is harsh, you can put yellow or gold paper over it to make it more sensual and dim

If you don’t have access to different light sources and your overhead light is casting harsh shadows, Corina suggests using paper and tapping it over your source of light to help diffuse it and change the undertones.

Thin gold or yellow tissue paper will be the best because it can both dim the light and make it more romantic.

“If your normal lights are to harsh then colored paper or plastic can create nice cheap filters or color gradients instead of an expensive kit,” Corina said.

