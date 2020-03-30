8 ways every business owner should make the most of a slow period, according to a social media expert who has worked with Facebook, Samsung, and LinkedIn

caption Natalie Zfat. source Natalie Zfat

Natalie Zfat is a social media entrepreneur who has worked with Facebook, Samsung, LinkedIn, American Express, and more, and has over 100,000 followers on social media.

She says that though many busiensses may feel stalled during the coronavirus pandemic, there are steps you can take to future-proof your company and make yourself more successful.

Improve your website, draft a book proposal, seek education opportunities, and come up with pitches for press.

Also go over your finances and find ways to give back to your community.

Book conference flights. Get gas. Schedule a manicure.

For many workers, many of the items that once graced the top of our to-do lists are now obsolete, while the “bottom feeders” have quickly made their way to the top.

Finish book proposal. Re-design pitch deck. Clean off desktop.

As a social media entrepreneur for the last decade, I’ve helped some of the biggest companies in the world find (and, in many cases, re-find) their voices.

And while there is a lot of uncertainty in today’s climate amid the coronavirus pandemic, I can say with confidence: There has never been a better time than now to invest in your personal brand.

From updating your website to finishing – or starting – that book proposal, here are my top eight ways to make sure your company is future-ready, even while business is slowing down.

1. Spruce up your website

Give your website a face lift.

When was the last time you updated your website? Social media profiles? Pitch deck? Logo?!

As a social media strategist, I always tell my clients: profiles are the new portfolios.

Now more than ever, use this time to refine your branded assets so that when business picks back up, you’re ready – and looking sharper than ever.

2. Write the book — or at least the proposal

Prioritizing creativity now will keep it coming later.

Like most of us, writing and/or being creative gets put on the backburner when work is busy, but this period could be the perfect time to get your creative juices flowing again.

“You only have so many closets to clean out,” said diversity and inclusion strategist and CEO of Impact Consulting, LLC, Lucy Sorrentini, who is in the process of writing her first book.

“During times like these, you can’t help but have unique perspective and want to create messaging that resonates with those most impacted,” Sorrentini said. “Imagine picking up an amazing book right now from a woman like you, who overcame adversity and not only survived, but thrived.”

Sorrentini added that this is also the perfect time to pursue a passion project as a way to bring calm and focus yourself.

Making creativity an ongoing task now increases the likelihood that it will be a lasting habit when business gets back to normal.

3. Seek more education and grants to boost your business

Take online courses to improve yourself and your business.

Invest in online training courses: from public speaking classes to leadership training to mastering your own taxes. Use this time to refine the skills that make any business owner successful long term.

Also consider some of the thousands of certification programs available; for example, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)’s Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification, which helps women-owned businesses become eligible for grants during this challenging time.

Do some research and see what certifications and grants are available for your business based on your unique needs and circumstances.

4. Devise press pitches

Highlight aspects of your company to catch media attention.

Ask any small business owner and they’ll tell you that a good press spotlight on your business can be game-changing. Not only does it get your current roster of clients excited, but it can also attract new business.

Spend this time brainstorming pitch ideas that make sense for your business, and sign up for services like HARO and Qwoted for more opportunities in plain sight.

5. Give your technology a spring cleaning

Clean you technology inside and out.

From organizing your desktop to checking your spam folder to taking photos off your phone, give your technology the clean-up it so deserves.

Not only will this help your devices run faster, making you more productive, but you’ll become more organized in the process because you’ll be able to find all the needed items in their correct homes.

6. Practice public speaking, and do it online now

Practice public speaking online.

Have an area of expertise? Start crafting or refining your keynote now. Since most public speaking opportunities will be virtual for the time being, it’s a great opportunity to “test drive” a keynote online and get some practice in.

Whether you’re setting up a Zoom meeting for 30 people or going live on Instagram, identify the platforms that make the most sense for you and your audience, and speak directly to them.

7. Go over finances

Look at your expenses and budget.

Taxes may have been deferred to July, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump start on your finances. From creating a spending plan to setting savings goals, start researching which software can help you track your expenses, such as Intuit Quickbooks or Mint.

8. Give back to your community

Donate or volunteer online.

“You may not always be able to change the circumstance, but you can always change your perspective,” Sorrentini said.

While this might seem like a counterintuitive time for a small business to be giving back, Sorrentini said it’s actually the best time.

“I’m a firm believer that when you give – not because you have to – but because it’s the right thing, it always comes back to you,” she said. “When you’re a small business, people remember acts of kindness, and they always come back. There may not be a need now, but there will be.”

Donate. Reach out to those in need. Volunteer. Help where you can from afar.

